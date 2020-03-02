Anthony Joshua up coming struggle: Title defence confirmed – Who is he going through? When is it? Could he facial area Tyson Fury next?

Anthony Joshua’s upcoming battle has now been verified next his stunning redemption versus Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia late very last calendar year.

6 months on from his shock defeat to the Mexican in New York, Joshua manufactured a boxing masterclass in Diriyah to reclaim the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO titles.

AJ controlled the bout from start to end and landed a quantity of eye-catching blows in a close to punch-perfect functionality.

Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing Anthony Joshua is now a two-time heavyweight champion of the entire world

He claimed: “Sometimes simplicity is genius, that was the motto. Maintain it easy as it will direct to a genius overall performance.

“It was outclassing a champion and proving to myself every time I action in the ring, if I prepare myself, I really don’t believe everyone is heading to beat me.”

The win has saved Joshua’s profession at the prime of his activity, using his record to 23 and one from his 24 pro fights to day.

Now AJ has confirmed his following fight as 2020 seems to be set to be a huge year for the champ.

Tyson Fury’s remarkable victory in excess of Deontay Wilder has made the elite division even extra interesting and there are mounting calls for him to choose on Joshua in the in the vicinity of long run.

That battle could occur later this 12 months but Joshua will be in action in advance of then.

Anthony Joshua will confront IBF obligatory Kubrat Pulev next.

Next AJ’s get versus Ruiz Jr, the Brit was quickly confronted with two obligatory challengers.

Ukrainian southpaw Oleksandr Usyk was advised but 38-year-outdated Bulgarian Pulev has now been confirmed as his up coming opponent.

The two will face off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, June 20.

“I am happy to have the possibility to show the world how powerful I genuinely am,” explained Pulev.

Eddie Hearn tells talkSPORT he is by now held talks more than Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury

Joshua vs Pulev has been confirmed for this summer time adhering to information that Wilder has taken up his possibility of a third clash with Fury.

Fury manufactured an extraordinary efficiency to ruin Wilder in Las Vegas and develop into a entire world champion again.

Now the two will confront off for a 3rd time this summer.

It means, delivering each earn, Joshua and Fury could meet up with all-around Christmas.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has explained to talkSPORT that Joshua is decided to have a heavyweight unification showdown with Fury in the in the vicinity of future.

It’s the unification battle absolutely everyone wants – Tyson Fury Vs Anthony Joshua

Speaking in the aftermath of Fury’s win, the Matchroom supremo mentioned: “We have to make this fight occur.

“We will never, ever get the possibility for two Brits to struggle for an undisputed heavyweight entire world championship.

“I guarantee you we will do everything we can to make this combat. It has to happen.

“AJ has been by all the things currently and he wants to be undisputed and this is the likelihood for our activity to have one particular of those people legacy times that we will by no means get the opportunity to have once again.”

Meanwhile, Fury’s promoter Frank Warren has verified he WILL pit his superstar from Joshua shortly.

Warren said in February: “That’s a good combat to set alongside one another and we will place it jointly.”