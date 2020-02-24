Anthony Joshua upcoming fight: Title defence to be verified – Who will he experience? When will he return? Could he encounter Tyson Fury?

Anthony Joshua’s next battle should really be verified quickly next his gorgeous redemption versus Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia late very last calendar year.

6 months on from his shock defeat to the Mexican in New York, Joshua created a boxing masterclass in Diriyah to reclaim the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO titles.

Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing Anthony Joshua is now a two-time heavyweight champion of the globe

AJ controlled the bout from start out to complete and landed a range of eye-catching blows in a around punch-perfect performance.

He said: “Sometimes simplicity is genius, that was the motto. Maintain it very simple as it will guide to a genius performance.

“It was outclassing a winner and proving to myself every single time I phase in the ring, if I get ready myself, I never believe anybody is going to conquer me.”

The gain has saved Joshua’s career at the major of his activity, using his history to 23 and 1 from his 24 pro fights to day.

Now all eyes will be on what he decides to do future and exactly where his vocation will go in what should be a thrilling 2020.

Tyson Fury’s extraordinary victory in excess of Deontay Wilder has built the elite division even a lot more thrilling and there are mounting calls for him to acquire on Joshua up coming.

Anthony Joshua get revenge above Andy Ruiz Jr to reclaim the heavyweight titles

Joshua has for some time looked set to experience IBF necessary Kubrat Pulev upcoming.

Next AJ’s get towards Ruiz Jr, the Brit was immediately confronted with two obligatory challengers.

Ukrainian southpaw Oleksandr Usyk was recommended but IBF obligatory Pulev has been all but confirmed as his next opponent not too long ago.

However, Fury’s win over Wilder in Las Vegas has modified matters.

There are now rumours that the Pulev struggle could be postponed with an all-British mega-struggle amongst Joshua and Fury taking area this summertime.

Alternatively, Wilder may perhaps need a 3rd shot at Fury which means that could materialize this summer time as a substitute with Joshua facing Pulev as prepared all over the similar time and then Joshua vs Fury getting held towards the end of the yr.

Eddie Hearn tells talkSPORT he is presently held talks more than Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury

Promoter Eddie Hearn has advised talkSPORT that Joshua is established to have a heavyweight unification showdown with Fury this summertime.

“I’ve by now spoken to AJ and he desires to go into this struggle future,” Matchroom supremo Hearn declared.

“We have to make this fight transpire. We will under no circumstances, at any time get the possibility for two Brits to combat for an undisputed heavyweight earth championship.

“I guarantee you we will do all the things we can to make this battle. It has to occur.

“But our mandatory challenger, Kubrat Pulev, is also promoted by Bob Arum, like Tyson Fury, so there is a pretty uncomplicated manoeuvre there if Wilder does not acknowledge the rematch to go straight into this undisputed battle in the summer season. That is what we have to press for in the beginning.

It is the unification battle everybody wishes – Tyson Fury Vs Anthony Joshua

“If Wilder arrives again and says ‘no, I’m possessing my rematch’ then that is due for July or August, and it doesn’t genuinely issue simply because we battle Pulev at Spurs in June and this fight transpires in November/December. But our choice is to go straight into it mainly because if we went straight into it, it would be undisputed.

“We will in no way get this opportunity in this sport to do this once more with two Brits.

“AJ has been via all the things by now and he would like to be undisputed and this is the prospect for our sport to have 1 of individuals legacy moments that we will never get the opportunity to have again.”

Meanwhile, Fury’s promoter Frank Warren has verified he WILL pit his celebrity towards Joshua shortly.

Warren advised talkSPORT: “That’s a good fight to set collectively and we will set it with each other. But, in the meantime, all we are intrigued in is Tyson Fury’s minute.

Getty Photos – Getty Tyson Fury manufactured a gorgeous display screen to beat Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas

“This is not AJ’s instant, it is not Eddie Hearn – he’s outside with his nose pressed up from the glass wanting in. That’s in which he is at.

“This is Tyson’s moment we will make the suitable moves. But we want to make them at the ideal time.

“I was expressing all together let’s make it a 50-50 deal. I hardly ever experienced any problem with that all the way by way of.

“He was in no way really serious about that struggle, now they want Tyson Fury. But let’s get where we are Deontay Wilder has 30 times to invoke a rematch.

“In the meantime, Anthony Joshua has to battle Pulev. They’ve more or less agreed to it and I’m led to think they’re going to make an announcement on that subsequent week.

“He [Hearn] far better pull him out of that Pulev combat due to the fact I am a bit apprehensive that if Pulev hits him on the chin he could stop him.”