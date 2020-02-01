Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury sought through the “whole world,” says Eddie Hearn

% MINIFYHTML9590a5cb78708bf893a4b4f1a01d01a811%

% MINIFYHTML9590a5cb78708bf893a4b4f1a01d01a812%

00:25

Joshua says an offer from & # 39; curved ball & # 39; could tempt Wilder into a fight for the undisputed heavyweight title

Joshua says an offer from & # 39; curved ball & # 39; could tempt Wilder into a fight for the undisputed heavyweight title

Anthony Joshua and the winner of Deontay Wilder against Tyson Fury will face “so much pressure, quot; to agree a fight that the division king will crown,” said promoter Eddie Hearn.

Wilder defends his WBC heavyweight title against Fury in a rematch on February 22 and Joshua is “close, quot; to accepting a defense from his IBF, WBA and WBO belts against Kubrat Pulev.

“I think whoever wins (Wilder vs. Fury 2) and if AJ defeats Pulev what we expect him to do, basically everyone will say & # 39; we need to watch that fight & # 39;” said Joshua’s promoter, Hearn.

Wilder and Fury fought for a draw in their first fight

Wilder vs Fury 2 in Las Vegas on February 22

“I think there will be a lot of pressure on both to fight.”

“Unless Wilder-Fury 2 is a brilliant fight, no one will want to see it (third fight). Everyone will want to see the undisputed fight, the winner against AJ.”

“I hope we can maneuver something there. If not, we’ll fight Oleksandr Usyk, if he beats Derek Chisora ​​and if Joshua beats Pulev.”

Pulev (IBF) and Usyk (OMB) are the mandatory challengers for Joshua, and Wilder and Fury have scored in a third fight.

But Joshua hopes to destroy those plans by agreeing later in 2020 to an undisputed battle for the heavyweight championship.

Joshua told Sky Sports earlier this month: “We had a meeting about that. It has great potential. I have heard that (Wilder and Fury) have a third fight in a row by the end of the year, but we need a curved ball over there. “

“Something that catches Wilder’s attention when I win to think for myself: & # 39; Although I have a rematch clause, I will see how I can manipulate my contract, get out and fight for the undisputed championship & # 39;” .

4:39 Saudi Arabia hopes to organize a fight for the undisputed heavyweight title

Saudi Arabia hopes to organize a fight for the undisputed heavyweight title

Joshua defeated Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has made a “great site offer,” according to Hearn, to organize the fight for the title, if agreed.

But Joshua’s next fight against Pulev will be “almost certain, quot; a return to the UK in late May or early June with Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Emirates Stadium, Principality Stadium and Twickenham in the race to receive.

The undisputed former cruiserweight champion Usyk, who made a successful transition to heavyweight last year, is expected to face Chisora ​​in the meantime.

“We’re almost there, it’s a brilliant fight,” Hearn said.

Undefeated Ukraine, Usyk, said he was ready to face Joshua immediately last year, but behind Pulev stands in line with the challengers and risks his chance to attack the belts when facing Chisora ​​in late March or early April. State.

“We know that Usyk is a genius, but he’s getting close to the big boys, and Chisora ​​is in great shape,” Hearn said.

“Chisora ​​has just pushed Artur Szpilka in his last fight. He will throw them at Usyk.

“Usyk will get over it, his feet will be too good for Chisora. But Chisora ​​can lean on him, sweat on him, sink big shakers at the top, work it in.”

“Fingers crossed, an announcement about Usyk against Chisora ​​is coming.”

Usyk is the mandatory OMB challenger

0:34 The latest news about the Joshua vs Pulev location

The latest news about the Joshua vs Pulev location

Meanwhile, Dillian Whyte is in conversation with Alexander Povetkin or Andy Ruiz Jr.

“Whyte has the best summary of a man who has never fought for a world title for a mile field,” said Hearn. “We want to make sure you get that injection.

“I think it’s probably the next one for Povektin for Whyte and I think it might be Ruiz right after that.”

“As always, he throws himself at the bottom.”

In another part of the heavyweight division, Jarrell & # 39; Big Baby & # 39; Miller plans to make a comeback after signing Top Rank promoters: he was removed from fighting Joshua after drug testing failure last year. Undefeated Britons Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce are expected to meet. Joseph Parker plans to return to Texas on February 29.