anthony-joshua-vs-kubrat-pulev-confirmed-for-tottenham-hotspur-stadium-and-sky-sports-activities-aim-trophy-dig-at-spurs

Sky Sports could not assistance but purpose at dig at Tottenham when it was confirmed Anthony Joshua will battle at their fantastic stadium this summer months.

AJ will battle Kubrat Pulev in a obligatory IBF bout it was declared on Monday morning, with the Brit revealing the date as June 20 on his Instagram.

The June bout will be a long-awaited homecoming for AJ, who has not fought in London since September 2018 when he conquer Alexander Povetkin at Wembley.

It will be the initial ever combat to just take put at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which has so much hosted football and NFL due to the fact the amazing arena opened very last April.

And whoever was managing Sky Sports’ Twitter account could not aid on their own in mocking Spurs as they posted the affirmation of the struggle on social media.

The story was uploaded with the caption, ‘we could be viewing some titles at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium’, in a clear dig at Spurs’ failure to gain a trophy considering the fact that 2008.

It has been a exceptional 12 yrs and two times considering that the north Londoners defeat Chelsea in that League Cup closing to gain their only silverware of the new millennium.

talkSPORT’s incredibly individual Jamie O’Hara, who played for Spurs in the 2009 League Cup last – which finished in a defeat by Manchester United – was speedy to react to the Sky Athletics tweet.

He replied, composing ‘Liberty’ accompanied by the crying with laughter emoji.

Other people reacted to the tweet as nicely, with supporters writing reviews these as ‘low blow’ and ‘savage’, and a person even asking: ‘Arsenal enthusiast running Twitter right now?’

The confirmation of AJ vs Pulev arrived soon right after talkSPORT was instructed Joshua will struggle Tyson Fury at the close of this calendar year.

The Gypsy King’s co-promoter Frank Warren joined the Sporting activities Breakfast to ensure Deontay Wilder has invoked his rematch clause which signifies Fury vs Wilder III will acquire location this summer time.

“He’s invoked the rematch clause so that is what we are operating to,” exposed Warren. “It’s contracted to acquire put in the States.

“That is in the contract and set in stone unless anyone agrees otherwise.

“But at the second it is owing to take place in the US.

“It will just take place by the conclude of June/early July – no afterwards than that.”

Verified: Wilder invokes Fury rematch clause, combat to take position in June/July

And Warren also claimed Fury will struggle Joshua by the finish of 2020 as extended as equally Brits earn their approaching bouts, vs Wilder and Pulev respectively.

“No a single would like to see it [Fury vs Joshua] extra than me, I promise you,” he additional, “and no just one needs it much more than Tyson.

“We want the battle to take place, of system, and AJ is holding the belts Tyson hardly ever shed in the ring. From my own posture I want him to verify he definitely has the beating of AJ, which I sincerely feel.

“We want the fight to happen and will do all we can to make it materialize.

“As very long as they retain winning it will materialize – it will materialize this year.”