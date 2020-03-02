anthony-joshua-vs-kubrat-pulev-officially-announced-for-july-20-at-tottenham-hotspur-stadium

Anthony Joshua will defend his unified heavyweight planet titles from Kubrat Pulev at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20, it has been officially declared.

Pulev, the 38-yr-old Bulgarian and obligatory challenger for Joshua’s IBF belt, in the beginning verified the fight through his Fb page on Monday.

“I am satisfied to have the chance to display the planet how strong I truly am,” Pulev stated.

Shortly later on, Joshua took to social media to tease the battle, publishing a image of his belts along with the caption ‘June 20th’.

Joshua said: “On June 20, I am defending my heavyweight planet titles. I’m back again in my household metropolis following some time away.

“A magnificent stadium has been built in North London and I’m honoured to deliver the boxing local community from all about the earth to witness us make historical past with the stadium’s 1st heavyweight planet title fight.

“The belts go back up in the air and nothing at all will quit me from being victorious.”

getty Anthony Joshua was to begin with thanks to facial area Kubrat Pulev in 2017, even so Pulev pulled out with an injuries

Promoter, Eddie Hearn, additional: “I’m so excited to see Anthony Joshua return to the capital, 70,000 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is likely to be incredibly distinctive.

“2019 was a nuts 12 months that had every thing – the only thing missing was a United kingdom struggle and as we go into what I feel will be the greatest 12 months of ‘AJ’s’ vocation so far, all our notice turns to Kubrat Pulev in an absolute must-get battle.

“Pulev is undefeated in 6 yrs and his workforce and specifically Bob Arum actually fancy this. I consider you are going to see some thing specific from ‘AJ’ on June 20 – a damaging overall performance on the road to undisputed.”

The information will come immediately after it was verified freshly-topped WBC champion Tyson Fury will combat Deontay Wilder for a 3rd time this summer time, next the Gypsy King’s amazing victory in the Las Vegas rematch.

Frank Warren, Fury’s promoter, advised talkSPORT: “He [Wilder] has invoked the rematch clause so that is what we are doing work to.

“It will acquire location by the stop of June/early July – no afterwards than that.”

It is hoped that should really Fury and Joshua efficiently defend their titles, there will be an all-British unification combat afterwards this year to crown a 1st undisputed heavyweight champion for much more than 20 years.

Mikey Williams/Best Rank Pulev has only suffered defeat at the time in his 29-struggle vocation, shedding to Wladimir Klitschko in 2015

But 28-1 Pulev, who pulled out of a combat with Joshua at Cardiff’s Prinicipality Stadium in 2017 thanks to damage, represents a stable opponent.

The June bout will be a lengthy-awaited homecoming for AJ, who hasn’t fought in London due to the fact September 2018 when he defeat Alexander Povetkin at Wembley.

Joshua was forced to get back his WBA IBF & WBO titles versus Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia immediately after suffering 1 of boxing’s most important shocks in New York last June.

The Brit made a masterclass to beat the Mexican-American on details in December, avenging his shock defeat six-months prior.

The multi-reason Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which also hosts the NFL, can seat up to 62,000 men and women – and organisers be expecting this will be the very first of numerous huge fights at the arena.