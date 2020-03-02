anthony-joshua-vs-kubrat-pulev-verified:-aj-to-protect-his-titles-at-tottenham-hotspur-stadium-on-june-twenty-ahead-of-opportunity-tyson-fury-bout

Anthony Joshua will protect his globe heavyweight titles in opposition to Kubrat Pulev at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20, it has been verified.

Pulev, the 38-year-old Bulgarian and obligatory challenger for Joshua’s IBF belt, introduced the combat through his Facebook webpage on Monday.

“I am satisfied to have the opportunity to display the environment how solid I truly am,” Pulev mentioned.

In the meantime, Joshua took to Instagram to confirm the battle, submitting a image of his belts alongside the caption ‘June 20th’.

The information will come after it was confirmed recently-topped WBC champion Tyson Fury will battle Deontay Wilder for a third time this summer time, adhering to the Gypsy King’s stunning victory in the Las Vegas rematch.

Frank Warren, Fury’s promoter, informed talkSPORT: “He [Wilder] has invoked the rematch clause so that is what we are operating toward.

“It will just take spot by the close of June/early July – no later than that.”

It is hoped that need to Fury and Joshua properly defend their titles, there will be an all-British unification fight later this yr to crown a initially undisputed heavyweight champion for additional than 20 several years.

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Pulev has only suffered defeat when in his 29-struggle career, losing to Wladimir Klitschko in 2015

But 28-1 Pulev, who pulled out of a combat with Joshua at Cardiff’s Prinicipality Stadium in 2017 owing to injury, signifies a intense opponent.

The June bout will be a long-awaited homecoming for AJ, who has not fought in London considering the fact that September 2018 when he beat Alexander Povetkin at Wembley.

Joshua was forced to get back his IBF, WBA and WBO titles towards Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia right after struggling 1 of boxing’s biggest shocks in New York previous June.

The Brit created a masterclass to beat the American-Mexican on factors in December to avenge his shock defeat six-months previously.

The multi-function Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which also hosts the NFL, can seat up to 62,000 people today – and organisers assume this will be the initial of a lot of huge fights at the arena.