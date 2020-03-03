anthony-joshua-vs-kubrat-pulev:-when-is-heavyweight-showdown?-date-and-predicted-start-out-time-for-tottenham-hotspur-stadium-fight

Anthony Joshua saved his profession very last December with a masterclass victory over Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia to reclaim his planet heavyweight titles.

AJ will now put those belts again on the line this summer in what could be a massive 12 months for him.

Getty Pictures Anthony Joshua will just take on Kubrat Pulev in London on June 20

6 months on from his shock defeat to Ruiz Jr in New York Metropolis, the Brit manufactured a close to punch-best performance in Diriyah to defeat the Mexican in the rematch.

Tyson Fury’s spectacular gain around Deontay Wilder direct to phone calls for an all-British mega-combat involving him and Joshua but Wilder’s conclusions for a 3rd clash has postponed matters.

While that substantial bout could get location later on this calendar year, Joshua will be in action just before as he appears to set on a clearly show in London.

Joshua vs Pulev: Day and time

Joshua will return to the ring to encounter 38-calendar year-old Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20.

The bout will see AJ make a very long-awaited return to London possessing not fought in his dwelling city since his Wembley acquire above Alexander Povetkin in September 2018.

The multi-objective Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which opened past April and has also hosted NFL video games, can seat up to 62,000 persons.

Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev will face off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

As the fight is remaining held in the Uk, struggle lovers can expected it to get under way at about 10pm.

Actual periods have not been confirmed however and will rely on how the undercard plays out which is still to be announced.

IBF necessary challenger Pulev had to pull out of a combat with Joshua at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium in 2017 owing to harm but will now get his shot at the earth titles.

He mentioned: “I am content to have the prospect to exhibit the entire world how powerful I definitely am.”

Winner Joshua said: “On June 20, I am defending my heavyweight world titles. I’m again in my household metropolis right after some time away.

“A impressive stadium has been built in north London and I’m honoured to convey the boxing community from all about the planet to witness us make record with the stadium’s initial heavyweight globe title struggle.

Tony Bellew: Anthony Joshua is an unbelievable fighter… he showned an more dimension against Andy Ruiz Jr

“The belts go back up in the air and almost nothing will stop me from remaining victorious.”

Promoter, Eddie Hearn, included: “I’m so fired up to see Anthony Joshua return to the capital, 70,000 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is heading to be pretty particular.

“2019 was a outrageous 12 months that experienced all the things – the only point lacking was a United kingdom battle and as we go into what I consider will be the largest calendar year of ‘AJ’s’ job so far, all our consideration turns to Kubrat Pulev in an complete should-acquire battle.

“Pulev is undefeated in 6 many years and his group and specifically Bob Arum actually fancy this. I imagine you are going to see some thing particular from ‘AJ’ on June 20 – a destructive overall performance on the highway to undisputed.”

Anthony Joshua could encounter Tyson Fury later on in 2020

Joshua vs Pulev: Tale of the tape

Joshua – Pulev

Nationality: British – Bulgarian

Age: 30 – 38

Height: 6ft six – 6ft 4

Stance: Orthodox – Orthodox

Reach: 82in – 79in

Document: 23-1- – 28-1-

KOs: 21 – 14

Rounds: 103 – 203

Debut: 10/05/2013 – 19/nine/2009

Nickname: AJ – The Cobra