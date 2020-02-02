Anthony Joshua will vacate the world title to secure the Deontay Wilder rematch winner against Tyson Fury, Eddie Hearn admits

Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has told talkSPORT that his husband will clear one of his world titles if that means confirming a fight with Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury later this year.

AJ has to face the IBF mandatory challenger, Kubrat Pulev, in May / June, but after that wants to win his rivals’ second leg on February 22.

Joshua is the world heavyweight champion of the WBA, IBF and WBO

However, he also has a WBO duty in the form of Oleksandr Usyk, which could prevent Joshua from becoming the “undisputed” champion with all four belts.

Hearn told TalkSPORT’s Will Gavin: “If you want to keep your belts, it’s basically Pulev and then Usyk.

“So the belts are important, but so is the legacy. And if he ever has to drop a belt to get the Wilder vs Fury winner, he will.

“Because I really think that the Ruiz fight showed us that anything can happen at any time.

The winner of Wilder vs Fury II will be the WBC heavyweight champion

“We tried to win the wild fight earlier. We had to go back and forth. “He said that, he said that.”

“But we didn’t do it and lost almost everything.

“And if it weren’t for AJ’s skill, stamina and willingness to win, come back and defeat Andy Ruiz …”

“But now we have it again. So we will do everything we can to become the winner of this fight.”