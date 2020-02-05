Anthony Mackie becomes new “hero” for “Altered Carbon” Season 2 Trailer

The first trailer for the second series of Altered Carbon has landed.

In the teaser clip, we learn that Captain America and Avengers star Anthony Mackie is the latest incarnation of Takeshi Kovacs, the protagonist of the Cyberpunk Netflix series and the eponymous 2002 novel by Richard K. Morgan.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BpbtLSJEHJQ (/ embed)

Altered carbon will be moved over 360 years into the future where awareness can be digitized and stored in cortical stacks that are implanted in the spine. This enables man to survive physical death by “wrapping” his memories and consciousness in new bodies.

The second teaser in the series shows Mackie as Kovacs (who takes over Suicide Squad (2017) star Joel Kinnaman in season one). Kovacs is involved in a “ghost story” for the new part, which will be released on February 27th.

In season 1, Kovacs is introduced as the last remaining Envoy soldier (a rebel group that was destroyed 250 years earlier). He gets a second chance in life from a rich man who wants to solve his own murder.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M8PsZki6NGU (/ embed)

Both men may be physically dead, but their cortex remains alive, meaning there is still business to be done.

In the eighth episode (Warning: spoiler below) of ten-part season 1 accuses Kovac’s wife Prescott (Bancroft’s lawyer) of his murder before Kovac’s resurrected sister Reileen is finally exposed as the real bad guy.

Spectators further learn that Reileen manipulated Bancroft into killing a young woman and blackmailed him into derailing the proposed legislation, which in turn caused him to commit suicide. All of this happened before Bancroft’s scheduled backup started and the memory was cleared.

The second season of Altered Carbon is based on the 2003 follow-up to the book Broken Angels.