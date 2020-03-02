anthony-mackie-confirms-he’ll-choose-around-as-captain-the-us-in-mcu

Anthony Mackie has confirmed that he will be taking more than the mantle of Captain The united states in upcoming Disney+ collection The Falcon and the Winter season Soldier.

At the stop of Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers handed about his mantle to Mackie’s Sam Wilson/Falcon, and it appears he will be holding it up going ahead.

Talking in a new interview with Shadow and Act, the actor reported: “With the idea of getting a black guy and getting Captain The us, it’s been a daunting process mainly because I imagine, at this working day and age in The us, I imagine we are open up-minded to the concept of getting my face characterize us, as a region, my race represents us as a place, mainly because we’re actually a melting pot.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as Falcon and Winter Soldier. Credit: Marvel

“So there is no exclusive look or truly feel or design and style of an American. We’re all Us citizens. So to be Captain The usa, I want my Captain The united states to stand for most people, not just a unique team of people.”

Mackie will be joined by Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes in The Falcon and the Winter season Soldier, with Daniel Bruhl, Emily VanCamp and Wyatt Russell also appearing.

The demonstrate is 1 of a selection of new Marvel Disney+ demonstrates including WandaVision, starring Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen as Eyesight and Scarlet Witch, Loki starring Tom Hiddleston and Hawkeye with Jeremy Renner.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was just lately pressured to terminate a shoot in Puerto Rico thanks to new earthquakes.

In other Marvel information, newly emerged concept art just lately discovered that Endgame at first planned to destroy off Nick Fury.