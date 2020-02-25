anthony-mackie-on-throwing-captain-america’s-defend:-“that-issue-is-large,-dude”

(Marvel Entertainment)

There is an psychological moment in the trailer for The Falcon and the Wintertime Soldier where by Sam Wilson requires Captain America’s defend and throws it for the initially time. Although we have viewed Steve Rogers use the shield as some form of boomerang, Sam hadn’t taken it on however. Steve just handed it to him in Avengers: Endgame, and that’s all we noticed. But now that Sam Wilson is seriously getting on the mantle, how does Anthony Mackie really feel about it?

In an interview with ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis, Mackie opened up about the protect toss, and although it appears momentous, he was far more anxious with how hefty the protect in fact was.

That factor is it is like 12 lbs .. So you’re standing there with 12 lbs . on your arm all day just after a when your shoulder just presents. So, we have some pretty amazing defend throwing sequences.

The detail about enjoying these iconic heroes is that some of the non-CGI elements of their figures have to be daunting. Envision possessing to carry about a steel arm all day long like Sebastian Stan does as Bucky Barnes. But what I think is amazing about this is that they required Mackie to basically throw the defend.

Talked to Anthony Mackie about The Falcon and The Winter season Soldier and what it’s like to throw Captain America’s protect! pic.twitter.com/vTjqxXE39A — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) February 25, 2020

With the series, although, we’re receiving a a lot more in-depth glimpse at both of those Sam and Bucky, two characters we have acknowledged for some time but who also have usually been section of Steve Rogers’ story. Now that they are acquiring their moments to glow on their individual? It’s going to be interesting to last but not least see who Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes are when they are not most important players in the Workforce Cap recreation.

Mackie ongoing on in the interview to chat about the action-packed sequence, and whilst it’s only a couple episodes extensive, we’re heading to get a great deal of expansion and story out of these two. Individually, as a lover of both of those Sam and Bucky, I’m just grateful for them the two to have arcs individual from Steve.

It’s a huge… I necessarily mean, we only have 6 episodes but it is a it’s a enormous enterprise. It is a substantial job. And we’ve been… it’s a good deal. You know, it’s Marvel so the stories there the characters there, but these motion established pieces are just as large.

I can not wait around to see where Falcon and the Wintertime Soldier requires Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. If it’s as action-packed as Mackie mentioned, we’re likely to be in for really the trip, and I couldn’t be far more energized.

