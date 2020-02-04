Anthony Martial has been criticized by talkSPORT experts for Danny Murphy says Man Utd should have sold him instead of Lukaku

Anthony Martial has been widely criticized after the Manchester United tie against the Wolves – and Danny Murphy says the Red Devils should have sold HIM instead of Romelu Lukaku.

Martial was selected on Saturday by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was unable to set the due date for Odion Ighalo’s signing due to admission requirements or an injury to Marcus Rashford.

For Solskjaer, it was a choice between Martial or Mason Greenwood, the promising star, but clearly not ready for consistent Premier League action.

Martial nodded to Mason Greenwood – but he didn’t impress

The boss made the wise choice and called France International Martial in action as No. 9 for Wolves’ visit to Old Trafford.

But the wise decision didn’t pay off, as Martial was unable to record a single shot with a slow performance in a pretty bad match.

He has been criticized for his performance – many say that Martial has done poor service to the many legends that have led the line for United in their history, while Solskjaer has also been criticized for choosing someone as number 9 to choose it clearly prefers to play broadly than in a central role.

And according to Danny Murphy, this is Manchester United’s biggest problem – there are too many players who all prefer the same position.

“Martial’s strength is that when he gets the ball up, he’s good,” said former Liverpool midfielder Murphy at talkSPORT. “His natural instinct is: give me the ball because I can handle the ball well.”

“So you ask him if he should play a role that doesn’t suit him.

“The biggest problem with Manchester United is that Martial, Rashford and (Daniel) James do the best on the left.

“James should be able to adjust to play with his pace on the right, but Martial is always better on the left and Rashford had his best goal from the left when he used his pace to dribble and hit people . “

Murphy claims United made a big mistake last summer when they decided to get rid of Romelu Lukaku – a real, natural number 9 – and keep Martial instead.

He added: “For this reason, I’m surprised that Martial has been given a five-year contract (last January). I would have thought of keeping Lukaku and maybe selling Martial.

“If you play martial now, you play him on the left side while Rashford is outside. And you put the new guy in because Ighalo is more of a number 9 – he runs after and is good in the box.”

Former Tottenham player Jamie O’Hara also came to talkSPORT on Monday morning and was asked about Martial’s performance.

“He’s just frustrating me,” O’Hara started, “because I’m looking at him and I think he could handle the skill he has just as well.

“For me you have to have everything when you play for Manchester United as number 9. First and foremost you need work speed and the desire to hold the ball up and get others into the game and be annoying.

“In the middle, you probably dream of playing against Martial.”

Martial’s defenders say it is unfair to compare the French to previous Great Trafford greats since he is still relatively young at 24, while also being forced to play in a position for which he is clearly not too good suitable is.

However, O’Hara disagrees with those who defend him.

“No (it’s not unfair) because when they brought him in they paid him £ 50m (£ 36m that rose to £ 58m) for him,” he added.

According to Jamie O’Hara, Anthony Martial is not good enough for Man United

“He’s been around long enough to show his authority in the football club and say,” I’m the main character “- but he just didn’t do it.

“You made him one of those superstars, and he didn’t realize his potential for what he could do for the club.”

“You can say they have to be realistic, but it’s still Manchester United.”

