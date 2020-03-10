Anthony Martial’s goal against Watford called it the Gillette Precision Game of the Month

% MINIFYHTML09b5a05e54ff5926bd5700b62874321711%

Martial and Bruno Fernandes combined in the 3-0 win over the Hornets at Old Trafford

00:53

Anthony Martial’s clever ability and finish against Watford is Gillette’s precise February performance

Anthony Martial’s magical moment against Watford has been named Gillette Precision Game of the Month for February.

Martial defeated the likes of Steven Bergwijn, John Lundstram, Matej Vydra and Ismaila Sarr for their fine final in United’s 3-0 win at Old Trafford in February.

The Frenchman got into a perfectly weighted ball by Bruno Fernandes and, though Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster frustrated him for the first time, he held his nerve and struck Etienne Capoue with a pull before pulling the ball over. in the cold mesh.

Martial celebrates his brilliant goal at Old Trafford

Gillette’s Accurate Game of the Month analyzes a variety of statistics and angles to break down the best action targets of the month. Viewers voting for their Game of the Month can win a variety of Gillette awards for participation.

Check out the science behind the skills for yourself by watching the video above, and see all the February contenders below…

See all February contestants…

