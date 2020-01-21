Anthony Sims Jr. met Roamer Alexis Angulo in Miami on January 30

RINGSIDE 21/01/2020

Rob Mark Robinson.

Anthony Sims Jr. will fight for his first professional title when he meets Roamer Alexis Angulo for the WBO Latino super middleweight title live on DAZN on Thursday, January 30th, at the Meridian in Island Gardens in Miami in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK.

Sims Jr (20-0 18 KOs) secured three victories in 2019 to further substantiate his qualification for landing major clashes in 2020. After the first ten-round win in April, the year ended with a stop in Chicago, California.

WBO # 9 Angulo (25-1 22 KOs) is a tough test for Sims Jr.’s endeavors as the Miami-based Colombian KO artist had only one mistake in his balance sheet and was up against Gilberto Ramirez when he killed the Mexican challenged his WBO world title in June 2018.

“I am very excited to be fighting for my first belt in Miami – I plan to make it the first of many,” said Sims Jr., ready to mix it with the best on January 30th with a devastating performance – it is time to get the radio! “

“I’m always well prepared when I get in the ring,” said Angulo. “On January 30, my opponent faces the most difficult test of his young career. I will do anything to make it fail. I hope that many of my Colombian fans and fellow citizens living in Miami will come out to see how I do my best. “

Sims Jr. and Angulo meet in Miami for an action-packed night of World Cup boxing, topped by WBO middleweight world champion Demetrius Andrade (28-0 17 KOs), who crowns his crown against Irish challenger Luke Keeler (17-2-1 5 KOs) defended. ,

Tevin Farmer (30-4-1, 6 KOs) defends his IBF World Super Featherweight title against JoJo Diaz (30-1, 15 KOs), United World Super Bantamweight champion Daniel Roman (27-2-1, 10 KOs) ) Title against Murodjon Akhmadaliev (7-0, 6 KOs).