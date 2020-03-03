[ANTHRAX Singer JOEY BELLADONNA Launches JOURNEY Tribute Band JOURNEY Past]

ANTHRAX singer Joey Belladonna has launched a JOURNEY tribute band termed JOURNEY Past.

JOURNEY Outside of‘s debut performance will take area on Friday, March six at The Beacon Theatre in Hopewell, Virginia.

Belladonna announced JOURNEY Past‘s development in a social media article before nowadays (Monday, March two). He wrote: “I am joyful to announce the debut of JOURNEY Outside of, a tribute to the famous band JOURNEY. It is my pleasure to welcome my new band out of Nashville and we are pretty psyched to hit the phase with each other.

“Our initial show is coming up this Friday, March six in Hopeville [sic], VA at The Beacon Theatre. We are enthusiastic to be accomplishing a night time of JOURNEY‘s timeless hits and we seem forward to observing some new enthusiasts in the crowd!”

Becoming a member of Belladonna in JOURNEY Outside of are keyboardist Doug Carter, bassist Paul Arntz, guitarist Matt Basford and drummer Justin Ward.

When he is not active touring and recording with ANTHRAX, Belladonna has been spending time enjoying drums and singing for a common-rock addresses band identified as Main Big WAY. The upstate New York-based mostly group, which also characteristics Dave Mickelson on bass, Joe Precourt on guitar and John Goodwin on keyboards, performs variations of songs from JOURNEY, AC/DC, ZZ Prime, BOSTON, Affordable TRICK, FOREIGNER, PINK FLOYD, VAN HALEN, COLLECTIVE SOUL, THE WHO, THE Doors, SHINEDOWN and BON JOVI, amid some others.

In a 2005 interview with MusicDish, Belladonna was questioned about the rumor that he came to the table with a JOURNEY tune all through his 1985 audition for ANTHRAX. “Really, what happened was I went into the place and they claimed, ‘Just go on in,’ and they hadn’t listened to me sing,” he stated. “They’d listened to of me and they requested me to arrive in, but we had been likely in to commence monitoring and things, to get the mic set up and all that and they claimed, ‘Let’s get you in there and get you warmed up.’ I strike the mic and belted out some JOURNEY… I think it was [the song] ‘Lights’. I didn’t know what the hell I was acquiring into in the to start with put. I just wished to lay some vocals or something. Just to kinda give an strategy and that’s what took place. It was not genuinely anything at all extra than that. I just kinda belched it out. I believe I did ‘Oh Sherrie’ [written by JOURNEY singer Steve Perry], way too, or anything. I dunno why, but I just did. It was some thing off the best of my head I could do a cappella and it was kinda challenging. I imagined possibly in range or a little something that would be type of intriguing. It was certainly one they were not anticipating.”

ANTHRAX‘s 2013 EP “Anthems” EP incorporated the band’s deal with version of JOURNEY‘s “Hold On Runnin'” alongside classics by Hurry, Slim LIZZY, AC/DC, Cheap TRICK and BOSTON.

Next ANTHRAX‘s August 2018 general performance at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan as the opening act for SLAYER, Belladonnna stopped by Founders Brewing Co.‘s “Founders Open Mic” to belt out some JOURNEY classics karaoke-design in front of a are living audience. Verify out video clip footage of his overall look under (movie shot by Nicholas James Thomasma).