[ANTHRAX Singer JOEY BELLADONNNA Launches JOURNEY Tribute Band JOURNEY Over and above]

ANTHRAX singer Joey Belladonnna has released a JOURNEY tribute band named JOURNEY Over and above.

JOURNEY Outside of‘s debut effectiveness will take spot on Friday, March 6 at The Beacon Theatre in Hopewell, Virginia.

Belladonnna introduced JOURNEY Past‘s formation in a social media article previously now (Monday, March 2). He wrote: “I am happy to announce the debut of JOURNEY Over and above, a tribute to the legendary band JOURNEY. It is my enjoyment to welcome my new band out of Nashville and we are extremely enthusiastic to strike the stage collectively.

“Our 1st present is coming up this Friday, March six in Hopeville [sic], VA at The Beacon Theatre. We are fired up to be accomplishing a night of JOURNEY‘s timeless hits and we search forward to looking at some new admirers in the group!”

When he is not hectic touring and recording with ANTHRAX, Belladonna has been investing time enjoying drums and sings for a traditional-rock covers band identified as Main Huge WAY. The upstate New York-primarily based team, which also functions Dave Mickelson on bass, Joe Precourt on guitar and John Goodwin on keyboards, plays versions of songs from JOURNEY, AC/DC, ZZ Best, BOSTON, Low-cost TRICK, FOREIGNER, PINK FLOYD, VAN HALEN, COLLECTIVE SOUL, THE WHO, THE Doors, SHINEDOWN and BON JOVI, amongst some others.

In a 2005 interview with MusicDish, Belladonna was questioned about the rumor that he came to the desk with a JOURNEY tune during his 1985 audition for ANTHRAX. “In fact, what occurred was I went into the area and they claimed, ‘Just go on in,’ and they hadn’t listened to me sing,” he said. “They’d read of me and they requested me to occur in, but we had been going in to start monitoring and things, to get the mic established up and all that and they said, ‘Let’s get you in there and get you warmed up.’ I strike the mic and belted out some JOURNEY… I imagine it was [the song] ‘Lights’. I didn’t know what the hell I was having into in the very first location. I just desired to lay some vocals or something. Just to kinda give an idea and which is what transpired. It was not really nearly anything a lot more than that. I just kinda belched it out. I consider I did ‘Oh Sherrie’ [written by JOURNEY singer Steve Perry], as well, or anything. I dunno why, but I just did. It was one thing off the leading of my head I could do a cappella and it was kinda hard. I imagined it’s possible in range or some thing that would be sort of intriguing. It was definitely a person they weren’t anticipating.”

ANTHRAX‘s 2013 EP “Anthems” EP involved the band’s deal with variation of JOURNEY‘s “Maintain On Runnin'” together with classics by Rush, Slender LIZZY, AC/DC, Low-cost TRICK and BOSTON.

Next ANTHRAX‘s August 2018 general performance at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan as the opening act for SLAYER, Belladonnna stopped by Founders Brewing Co.‘s “Founders Open up Mic” to belt out some JOURNEY classics karaoke-design and style in entrance of a reside audience. Check out out online video footage of his visual appeal down below (video shot by Nicholas James Thomasma).