Anthrax’s Charlie Benante Reacts To Donald Trump’s ‘Models’ Joke At Coronavirus Briefing

ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante has weighed in on President Donald Trump‘s joke about staying “concerned in” designs throughout a coronavirus briefing at the White Home on Friday. Trump‘s quip arrived when the president was commenting on the amount of people today who would die from COVID-19.

“The versions display hundreds of 1000’s of folks are heading to die and you know what I want to do? I want to come way beneath the product,” Trump mentioned. “The specialists did the products and I was hardly ever included in a product. At minimum this kind of a design.”

Vice President Mike Pence, who is an evangelical Christian, stood powering the president but did not chuckle at Trump‘s remark.

Before nowadays (Saturday, April 4), Benante shared a tweet from filmmaker Judd Apatow about Trump‘s remarks, and he chimed in: “Gotta appreciate how Pence just stands there and miracles how undesirable his wife is likely to respond to that ‘models’ line”

First Woman Melania Trump was reportedly a design in advance of assembly Trump in 1998. They married in 2005.

In March 2017, the Washington Post pointed out that Pence under no circumstances eats on your own with a female other than his wife, Karen, and that he will not show up at situations showcasing alcohol devoid of her by his facet.



Gotta love how Pence just stands there and miracles how lousy his spouse is going to react to that “models” line https://t.co/zpQiCNx5KV

— Charlie Benante (@skisum) April 4, 2020



Throwing in a “I hook up with models” joke in the center of a press meeting involving hundreds of 1000’s of people today dying, and blaming people who obtain information, is a distinctive style of leadership. pic.twitter.com/8htZN7OxNE

— Sage Rosenfels (@SageRosenfels18) April 4, 2020



