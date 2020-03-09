Anthrax’s Joey Belladonna dazzles in his Journey tribute band debut

Very last 7 days, Anthrax frontman Joey Belladonna announced on social media that he and his recently-fashioned Journey tribute band would be taking part in their 1st demonstrate alongside one another on Friday night.

Journey Further than took to the stage at The Beacon Theatre in Hopewell, Virginia, and rocked their way by means of an 18-song set, which bundled Journey classics such as Different Means, Any Way You Want It, Faithfully, Open up Arms and Never Cease Believin’.

Footage from the show has now been uploaded and can be watched down below.

Belladonna, who’s joined in the lineup by guitarist Matt Basford, bassist Paul Arntz, drummer Justin Michael Ward and keyboardist Doug Carter, advised the group: “It’s an honour to be below tonight.

“It’s been a long time coming to be in a position to do this and I’ve been wanting to do it for a extended time. I thank these guys in the band for becoming with me tonight.”

Pursuing the display, Belladonna posted on Facebook: “We would like to thank the town of Hopewell, The Beacon Theatre, and marvel staff and crew that designed our night so fulfilling.

“To the supporters who arrived out that were into basic rock from Journey, we want to thank you and hope to do it again true before long!”

Belladonna also shared several photos from the evening which can also be discovered underneath.

Very last 7 days, Journey members Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain fired Steve Smith and Ross Valory and blocked them from executing under the Journey identify.

Journey Beyond: The Beacon Theatre, March 6, 2020

1. Individual Methods (Worlds Apart)

2. I am going to Be Alright Devoid of You

3. Girl Can not Assist It

4. Who’s Crying Now

5. Wheel In The Sky

6. Open Arms

7. Only The Young

8. Lights

9. Question The Lonely

10. Any Way You Want It

11. Send Her My Appreciate

12. Still They Trip

13. Be Excellent To Your self

14. Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’

15. Oh Sherrie

16. Will not End Believin’

17. Stone In Enjoy

18. Faithfully