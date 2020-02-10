Anti-Chinese graffiti in student residences in Wageningen

Chinese students were hit by vandals smearing racist graffiti and feces in the elevator of an apartment block in Wageningen.

The slogans in the high-rise in Bornsesteeg included “The Chinese” and “Chinese Corona”. Urine and feces remained on the floor and a Chinese flag was torn from the door of a student apartment.

A local resident told AD that he heard pounding on doors and windows over the weekend but didn’t know if the incidents were related. “The people who have done these terrible things live among us and are trying to destroy the normal life of all tenants,” he said.

The police said they were investigating the incident and the university and idealis, the student landlord, had also been informed. In a Facebook post, the Wageningen Police Department asked everyone with information to contact them by private message or to use the hotline, which is not responsible for emergencies 0900 8844,

In the meantime, an online petition denouncing discrimination against Dutch people of Chinese origin has attracted 24,000 signatures since its launch on Saturday, including 19,000 from the Netherlands.

The organizers of the petition said that jokes and insulting statements have been made against people with an Asian appearance since the onset of the corona virus, including a song that was broadcast on Radio 10 entitled “Voorkomen is beter dan Chinezen” (prevention is better as Chinese). ,

