Anti-LGBT televangelists treat coronavirus people through their TVs

Coronavirus is spreading all over the world, and it’s fair to say that people are worried and afraid of what will happen.

But there’s no need to worry, because LGBT + televangelist observers recently “cured” by … asking them to get their hands on the TV.

Kenneth Copeland, who runs Kenneth Copeland Ministries, sought to “cure” people with coronavirus in a radio broadcast by Right Wing Watch.

“Put your hand on the television,” Copeland said, holding up a hand covered with clean water and standing in front of a white light that reads: “Standing against the coronavirus.”

“Hallelujah!” he announced. “Thank you Lord Jesus. He receives your healing. Now let’s say: ‘I have it, I have it, and I have mine,'” Copeland said, looking at the camera.

“I praise you that I am well. According to the word of God I have been healed, and I do not mind my body. I do not believe in the symptoms in my body, but only what God has promised,” he added.

He continued: “By his stripes I was healed, and by his stripes I am healed. I’m not sick trying to be healed, I’m healed and the devil wants to give me a cold! “he exclaimed.” Or, whatever he wants. “

Copeland then laughed shortly before he finished with: “Cured and well in the sweet name of Jesus. Amen. Hallelujah!”

The 83-year-old Texan is well-known in church halls in the United States, where he remains controversial for his love of secret jets.

Kenneth Copeland cured coronavirus viewers via social media last night. pic.twitter.com/8lwHufTIy4

– Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 12, 2020

It’s also important to note that he has an article on his church’s website that asks “homosexuality” is wrong. Although the article also states that homosexuals are not “favored by God,” it also states that discerning people can change their sexual orientation.

Some of the other denominations even comment on COVID-19.

Ironically, Copeland is not the first religious commentator to report a coronavirus.

Last week, Pastor Steven Andrew announced that March would “repent of LGBT sins” and said it would “save lives and the nation, and protect against coronavirus”.

“Obeying God protects the USA from diseases, such as the coronavirus,” he said.

“Our safety is at stake,” he said, “because disobedience to God’s law results in danger and disease, such as a coronavirus, but obedience to God protects the covenant.”

Pastor Jonathan Shuttlesworth, another televangelist, also said that only “pansies” wash their hands and that churches closed due to coronavirus problems have “no balls”.

It’s not a spectacular development. In the past LGBT + people have been blamed for floods, hurricanes, earthquakes, hurricanes, Rachel Dolezal, and even the fall of Rome – so it was only a matter of time before we became infected with the coronavirus.