[anti-polanski-protesters-clash-with-french-law-enforcement-exterior-award-ceremony]

February 28, 2020

By Elizabeth Pineau and Johnny Cotton

PARIS (Reuters) – French law enforcement clashed briefly on Friday with protesters above an awards ceremony in which a film by veteran director Roman Polanski, who is going through rape accusations, has won a dozen nominations.

Polanski, 86, who fled the United States for France in the late 1970s following admitting raping a 13-calendar year-previous female and faces much more recent allegations of sexual assault, has previously reported he would not go to Friday’s ceremony, fearing a “public lynching”.

One group of protesters pulled down a barrier outside the house the Pleyel live performance hall, where by the Cesar Awards ceremony was getting area, and tear fuel hung in the air, but no protesters made it onto the purple carpet, a Reuters witness mentioned.

Two activists detained by police chanted: “We’re women and proud.”

Close by, other protesters peacefully waved placards looking through “Shame on an sector that safeguards rapists.”

Polanski denies the most recent accusations versus him.

The nominations for ‘An Officer and a Spy’, together with very best movie and best director, have split belief in France, a place exactly where the #MeToo movement from sexual harassment has struggled to acquire traction.

The film’s solid and creation team stated they would boycott Friday’s Cesar Awards following the French lifestyle minister previously mentioned the accomplishment of a director accused of sexual violence would ship the mistaken sign in the #MeToo period.

Feminists, various actresses and swathes of the general public reacted with outrage immediately after Polanski’s movie emerged as a favored to earn very best film, prompting the management of the Cesar Academy to resign en masse previously this month.

“It would send out a negative concept,” Tradition Minister Franck Riester instructed franceinfo radio when requested about the prospect of Polanski scooping ideal director.

“SPITTING IN Facial area OF ALL VICTIMS”

The film chronicles the persecution of French Jewish military officer Alfred Dreyfus in the 1890s.

Producer Alain Goldman later on criticized Riester for producing a “damning statement” devoid of knowing the outcome of the top secret vote for the Cesar Awards.

“Alas, despite the film’s 12 nominations at the 2020 awards, we have witnessed a surge in misplaced and violent responses and actions,” Goldman stated.

Actress Adele Haenel, who in late 2019 reported she had been abused by a different director as a boy or girl, instructed the New York Occasions that France experienced “missed the boat” on #MeToo and criticized the Cesar Awards for honoring Polanski.

“Distinguishing Polanski is spitting in the confront of all victims. It suggests raping girls isn’t that negative.”

Polanski stated he would not show up at the ceremony since “activists are already threatening me with a public lynching”.

French photographer Valentine Monnier previous year accused Polanski of raping her in 1975 when she was an 18-yr-old design and actress. Polanski has denied the accusation.

Critics of the #MeToo movement in France say it is puritanical and fueled by a hated of gentlemen.

Ahead of the Cesars, former French film star Brigitte Bardot rallied help for Polanski.

“We must be thankful that Polanski is alive and saving French cinema from mediocrity,” Bardot stated on Twitter. “I choose him by his expertise, not his non-public daily life.”

