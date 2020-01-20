Signs or barriers to preventing people from committing suicide would be a welcome addition to the Boston garages, pulse says – but more importantly, a focus is on improving mental health care.

“We can fences and such places and try to prevent such places, but that’s not just about it,” said Mayor Martin Walsh. “Unfortunately, people committed suicide in so many different ways, the bigger question is how do we let people know that their lives are worthy.”

Three agents from Boston agreed with a man to attempt to jump to his death from a garage in Brighton on Friday, to bring the spotlight back to suicide in the garage and renewed calls for action. That comes after five recent deaths in a Northeast garage, including a suicide committed by a woman on her small children on Christmas Day, and last year a student whose girlfriend was accused of jumping him to death.

Proponents say that barriers that make it difficult for people to commit suicide can cause people to think about it and then choose life.

City councilor Kim Janey noted that bridges have guardrails and signs – so it’s not so hard to think that garages should also say, she added, “Anything that will make us safer – go for it.”

Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George, chairman of the committee that focuses on mental health, said that the crash barriers “are definitely something to look at” but should not be the focus.

“The biggest problem and the deeper problem is having better mental health care,” Essaibi-George said.

The great city councilor Michelle Wu said: “In cases of suicide attempts, we know that healthcare, the surviving community, and lawyers are very clear that every little action helps – every extra moment of potential support helps. If this scares or even saves lives, it’s worth it. “

Councilor Michael Flaherty said in its entirety: “Installing safety rails and improving the safety of our municipal garages is something that will benefit all garage users.”

Flaherty added, “It is crucial that we may make our built environment safer, but that we continue to focus on making mental health resources available in a coordinated and timely manner.”

Major councilor Julia Mejia said, “We can’t just put plasters on bullet wounds. The crash barriers are absolutely important, but we also need to deploy resources and invest in mental health / trauma services.”

Author of staff Erin Tiernan contributed to this report.