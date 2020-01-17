Anti-Trump protests have shrunk – Boston Herald

CHICAGO – Days after President Trump ordered the killing of an Iranian general and said he was sending more soldiers to the Middle East, about 100 demonstrators were standing on a pedestrian bridge across Lake Shore Drive in Chicago with an illuminated sign saying ” No war in Iran ‘.

About 200 people marched in the bitter cold near Boston, while a few dozen people demonstrated on the steps of Los Angeles City Hall.

Three years after Trump took office and millions of people swarmed to the Washington Women’s March and others like the entire country, the numbers dropped dramatically in anti-Trump protests.

Activists insist that the numbers should not be mistaken for a lack of energy or motivation to get Trump out of his position in November.

They claim that the anti-trump movement of 2020 is more organized and more focused on action. Many people have moved from protesting to knocking on candidates, e-mailing postcards to voters, arguing for specific causes or applying.

But the movement that arose to oppose Trump’s presidency is also more fragmented than when pink-hat protesters flooded Washington the day after his inauguration for what is generally regarded as the biggest protest in the city since the Vietnam era. There have been schisms about which presidential candidates returned in 2020, as well as disagreements about race and religion and whether the march reflected the diversity of the movement. Those departments are stuck, even if many on the left say they need a united front in the direction of the November elections.

The disputes led to dueling events in New York City last year, the resignation of some national leaders of the Ladies March and the dissolution of a group in the state of Washington.

Organizers expect that around 100,000 people nationwide will participate in this year’s Women’s Saturday in more than 180 cities. They say that up to 10,000 people are expected in Washington, one tenth of last year’s turnout. Instead of one big event, the group organized smaller actions throughout the week on three key issues: climate change, immigration and abortion. Director Caitlin Breedlove said the movement “is entering the next phase.”

MoveOn.org mobilization manager Kate Alexander, who organized protests to oppose Trump’s actions in Iran, said: “It is not the case that fewer people are mobilizing – it is that they are being mobilized in different campaigns. There is more to “I don’t think people drop out. I think people are lurking.”

While waiting, many have passed on some important moments in Trump’s presidency. Anti-Trump groups gathered on the eve of the House to vote, but some of those who participated said they were disappointed that more people were not showing up.