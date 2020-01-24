Anti-U.S. protest in Baghdad falls short of a million turnout summoned by Shia cleric

Thousands gathered in Baghdad on Friday to demand that American troops leave the country, although their numbers lagged behind the rise of a million people requested by an influential Shiite cleric. The rally was in the midst of increased anti-US. Sentiment after an American drone strike earlier this month killed an Iranian general in the Iraqi capital.

Since the middle of the morning large crowds have gathered on the Islamic prayer day while loudspeakers “No, not America!” on a central square in Baghdad. A child held up a poster with the text: “Death to America. Death to Israel.” But by noon the collection had failed to reach the critical numbers requested by radical cleric Muqtada al-Sadr.

Apparently they tried to show control, the supporters of al-Sadr did not argue with security forces or did not focus on the separate, anti-government protests in neighboring Tahrir Square, a possibility feared by activists in the run-up to the march of Friday. Officials and experts said the meeting was the clergyman’s attempt to capitalize on anti-American brewing and to show that he had the upper hand on Iraqi streets as negotiations between political elites about who would become the next prime minister.

In his weekly sermon on Friday, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the most respected Shia clergyman of Iraq, he called on political parties to stop squatting and to advance talks.

“Constitutionally, the formation of the new government is far too late, it is imperative that the various parties involved work together,” said Al-Sistani in a sermon through a representative, “it is an important step toward resolving the current crisis. “

The march did not go as initially feared for the US embassy, ​​the scene of violent clashes last month when militia supporters tried to storm the compound.

Roads and bridges leading to the heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of the Iraqi government, and the home of various foreign embassies, including the US embassy, ​​were blocked by concrete barriers. Iraqi security forces kept watch and blocked access to the gates of the zone.

There was a heavy security presence when the protesters, mostly Shia from the capital but also the southern provinces of Iraq, walked on foot to a gathering point in the Jadriya district in Baghdad, waved Iraqi flags and wore symbolic white shrouds.

Al-Sadr, whose party won the most seats in the May 2018 parliamentary elections, had called for a “million man” demonstration to demand the withdrawal of US troops after the US drone attack near Baghdad airport that the highest Iranian general Qassem Soleimani has killed and senior Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. The murder caused the fire of Iraqi officials from all over the political spectrum.

An Iranian has a photo of the late General Qassem Soleimani, head of the Quds Force elite, who died in a US-ordered air raid on Baghdad airport in neighboring Iraq. (Nazanin Tabatabaee / West Asia News Agency / Reuters)

According to US military officials, instead of pulling, Americans have poured 20,000 additional troops into the Middle East to counter what Washington describes as an escalating threat from Iran. There are approximately 5,200 US troops in Iraq, where they help train and assist Iraqi troops in the fight against the Islamic State Group (ISIS).

Iran has long sought the withdrawal of US troops from neighboring Iraq, but the US strike that killed Soleimani in Baghdad has given a new impetus to the effort.

In retaliation for the American drone attack in Iraq, Iran set up bases in Iraq with US troops. In the aftermath, Iran’s army shot down Ukraine Airlines flight PS752 shortly after it left Tehran, killing everyone on board, including 57 Canadians. It took a few days for the Iranian government to admit that it had accidentally shot the plane while in high alertness and anticipating retaliation by the US.

In a statement Friday, al-Sadr – the Iraqi clergyman whose followers fought against US forces after the US-led invasion of 2003 to oust dictator Saddam Hussein – published a list of conditions for US military presence in Iraq. The list includes the cancellation of existing security agreements, the closure of US military bases, the termination of the work of US security companies and the closure of access to Iraqi airspace.

If the conditions were met, the statement said, “the resistance will stop temporarily until the last soldier leaves Iraq,” al-Sadr said, referring to US troops.

Al-Sadr, once a huge thorn in the side of the American occupation after the 2003 invasion, derives political capital from its ability to call on supporters to hide streets and paralyze all movements in Baghdad.

Friday’s rally came at a critical moment as rival political blocs jockey over the selection of a prime minister to replace outgoing Adel Abdul-Mahdi. It was supported by mainstream Shia parties, including those from al-Sadr’s political rival Hadi al-Ameri, who leads the Fatah block in parliament, as well as the Popular Mobilization Units, an umbrella group consisting of a series of militias, including Iran supported groups.

Al-Sadr “again proved that he can gather the crowd to take them to the street, cleverly prevent targets from protesters on Tahrir Square being approached,” tweeted Farhad Alaadin, head of the Iraqi advisory board and a former presidential advisor.

In response to a public protest about the American air strike that killed Soleimani and al-Muhandis, the Iraqi parliament this month adopted a non-binding resolution calling on the government to expel foreign troops from the country. Kurdish and most Sunni lawmakers boycott the vote.

“The American troops must leave,” said an 18-year-old protester, Amer Saad. “I am ready to fight the Americans if Muqtada al-Sadr asks us.”

Protests against the Iraqi government are continuing

Police and militia members of the popular mobilization units also closed roads that led to the protest site, both in Karada and in Jadriya in Baghdad. On Tahrir Square, anti-government protesters carefully watched al-Sadr’s anti-US. rally but no confrontation took place. If the anti-U.S. the demonstration decreased at the beginning of the afternoon, the anti-government demonstrators remained in their sit-in.

“I am not against the demonstrations of the Sadrist movement today, but if Muqtada asks for the Americans’ exit and non-intervention, he should put the same slogan against Iranian interference, to be honest,” said one of the anti government protesters, Yahya Mohammed.

In neighboring Iran, Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, said the Baghdad march on Friday was a “countdown” of expelling US troops. “It indicated that the Iraqi people are the flagship on their way to expel the US from the region,” he said.

Cleric Mohammad Hassan Abutorabifard, who led Friday prayers in the Iranian capital Tehran, told worshipers that Iraqis “stood before Iranians” at the meeting after the murder of Soleimani.

“The legitimacy of the puppet controllers appointed by the West in the region has completely collapsed,” he said.