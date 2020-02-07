Anti-vaxxers on Facebook urged a mother not to give her son Tamiflu. He died later.

(NBC NEWS) – Facebook groups that regularly broadcast anti-vaccination propaganda have become a resource for people looking for a wide variety of medical information – including information about the current flu season.

Facebook hosts a large network of groups that share false health information. On “Stop Mandatory Vaccination”, one of the largest known misinformation groups on health with over 139,000 members, people sought advice on how to cope with the flu. Members of the group have previously spread conspiracies that epidemics of preventable diseases are government hoaxes, and use the groups to mass contact parents of children who have died and suggest without evidence that vaccines could be to blame.

A recent message came from the mother of a 4-year-old Colorado boy who died of the flu this week. In this document, she consulted the members of the group while noting that she had refused to fill a prescription written by a doctor.

The child hadn’t been diagnosed yet, but he had a fever and had a seizure, the mother wrote. She added that two of her four children had been diagnosed with influenza and that the doctor had prescribed antiviral Tamiflu to all members of the household.

“The doc prescribed tamiflu, I didn’t pick it up,” she wrote.

Tamiflu is the most commonly prescribed antiviral medication to treat the flu. The drug can alleviate symptoms and shorten the duration of illness, but concerns about side effects are common even outside the anti-vaccination echo chambers. The flu has particularly affected children this season. Pediatric hospitalization rates are higher than normal and 68 children have died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

NBC News verified the messages by cross-checking them with a family-run fundraising page, as well as published reports citing the family.

The articles highlight how Facebook groups dedicated to health disinformation such as vaccinations can also be used to solicit and share potentially dangerous medical advice. A study by the American Academy of Family Physicians found that 59% of parents said their child had missed the flu vaccine at least once because of “misinformation or misunderstanding”.

None of the 45 comments on the mother’s Facebook post suggested medical care. The child was eventually hospitalized and died four days later, according to a GoFundMe started on his behalf by his family.

The mother also wrote that the “natural remedies” with which she was treating her four children – including peppermint oil, vitamin C and lavender – were not working and asked the group for more advice. The advice provided in the comments focused on breast milk, thyme and elderberry, none of which is medically recommended treatment for influenza.

“Perfect, I’ll try that,” replied the mother.

The mother’s recent messages have now been deleted from Stop Mandatory Vaccination, but in group messages dating back to 2017, she said that she had not vaccinated her children for the flu.

The mother did not respond to a request for comment.

A Facebook spokesperson said in an emailed statement, “It is a tragedy and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. We don’t want vaccine misinformation on Facebook, which is why we are working hard to reduce it everywhere on the platform, including in private groups. “

In a statement sent by email, the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment confirmed that the preschooler died of the flu and said that he did not have records of whether the child child had been vaccinated.

“While the flu is circulating, it is not too late to get the flu shot, and we recommend to anyone six months of age and older who has not received the annual vaccine,” the department said. .

In the past year – amid national concerns over reluctance to vaccinate and the worst measles epidemic in decades – Facebook has taken steps to limit the volume and reach of groups that broadcast anti-vaccine content.

Following similar decisions by Pinterest and YouTube, Facebook announced in March that it would limit the scope of anti-vaccination content, stop showing anti-vaccination groups and pages in search results and the recommendation bar , and would no longer allow users and groups who post fake vaccine information to place ads or organize fundraisers. In September, Facebook deployed pop-up warnings for users looking for vaccine-related content.

But Facebook has stopped banning the vaccine groups themselves, citing the discomfort of being the arbiter of the truth.

Facebook groups are a hotbed of disinformation and vaccine content, said Kolina Koltai, a researcher at the University of Texas at Austin, who has been studying the social media behavior of the anti-vaccination movement since 2015. Koltai said he saw publications in which women have reported that their children have measles or cancer and have received medically questionable advice.

“These communities have become a refuge or resource for parents and women to connect with others and ask for help,” said Koltai.

One of the main objectives of these groups is to become a main clearinghouse for information. And when these groups recommend potentially dangerous medical advice, it can have very negative consequences.

“This is what we are warning,” said Koltai.