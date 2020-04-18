Antibody studies suggest COVID-19 infection rates may be up to 85 times higher than reported

A study in an area in California showed that the prevalence of people infected with corona virus was much higher than previously thought, potentially complicating decisions about whether to end extensive locking.

Blood from 3,300 volunteers living in Santa Clara was extracted from a finger prick and analyzed in early April. The Stanford University study, which has not been reviewed by peers and posted on medRxiv, found that between 2.5 percent of 4.5 percent of people tested positive for antibodies.

Extrapolated to a population of two million districts, data estimates that between 48,000 and 82,000 people may have been infected with the virus at that time. Estimates of more than 80 times higher than the official number of 1,000 cases.

“Our findings show that there are somewhere between 50 and 80 times more infections in our region than is known by the number of cases than reported by our public health department,” Dr. Eran Bendavid, who led the research, told ABC News.

The results also showed that the upper limit of corona virus mortality was only 0.2 percent, far lower than the national death rate of 4.1 percent.

But there are many warnings with researchers saying that it is unclear whether such results will apply to the whole country. Some scientists have also expressed doubts about the accuracy and reliability of the equipment used in the study, Nature reports.

Bendavid pointed out that about 95 percent of the Santa Clara population is still without antibodies and it will be difficult to decide whether to reduce restrictions because “knowing that more than 90 percent of the population does not have antibodies will make a very difficult choice.”

Public health officials say the widespread antibody tests are crucial in helping the government decide whether to return the population to work because they can help find out who is at less risk.

This study could lead to the development of herd immunity, although experts insist health policy choices must take further tests.

“This idea will be a passport to safely return to work and build and run we have two obstacles: we don’t know whether antibodies protect you and for how long, and a very small percentage of the population even has antibodies,” said Arthur Reingold, a professor epidemiologist at UC Berkeley, was not involved in this study, according to The Guardian.

