Antibody surveys show large exposure to coronaviruses in New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo says

NEW YORK >> More evidence is emerging that many New Yorkers have had coronavirus than numbers confirmed by lab tests, officials said today.

A state survey of 3,000 people found that nearly 14% had antibodies, suggesting they were exposed to the virus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in his daily news briefing.

In New York City, the U.S. pandemic, 21% of those tested had antibodies.

Cuomo warns that the data were preliminary. The samples tested were small. Participants were hastily recruited from shopping malls and shops, which meant they were healthy enough to be out in public.

But the governor said knowing how many people have antibodies, and who could possibly be immune to the virus, could potentially help put policy on when they can reopen two parts of the state.

“We’re going to have a bigger and bigger sample. But I want to see snapshots of what’s going on and what rate. Is it going up, is it flat, is it going down? And it can really give us data for decision making, Cuomo said.

Earlier today, the New York City health commissioner said that millions of people in New York City were exposed to the coronavirus.

At least 263,000 people statewide, including about 142,000 people in New York City, have tested positive for the coronavirus, but city Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot called these numbers “the tip of the iceberg.”

He noted that the city is still telling suspects they have the virus, but they are not seriously ill that they do not need to seek a test, so the number of actual sick people is unknown.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if, at this point in time, we have probably close to 1 million New Yorkers who have been exposed to COVID-19,” he said.

The virus killed another 438 people in the state Wednesday, bringing its total death toll to more than 15,700. This number does not include more than 5,100 other deaths in New York City that are believed to be caused by the virus but have not been confirmed by a laboratory test.

More than 15,000 people remain hospitalized across the state, with nearly 1,400 new patients admitted daily over the past few days.

Blood tests that check for antibodies, substances that the immune system does to fight the virus, are expected to allow health officials to better understand how many people have had the virus with few or no symptoms.

New York’s attempt to get a picture of how many people have virus antibodies also leads to not wanting to know if the region is closer to achieving herd immunity, a state where many people have developed defenses against the infection that it becomes difficult to get there. virus spread.

But these tests must be performed with random samples, to ensure that the people being tested are representative of geographical, social, racial and other conditions. There are also questions about the accuracy of the tests without being used. Scientists have found that some of them are not reliable enough, with too many false positives and false negatives.

Experts do not yet know if having antibodies means someone will not COVID-19 a second time.

The New York antibody survey was conducted at 40 locations in 19 counties. Relatively few people were found with antibodies, just 3.6%, in the northern part of New York.

Early in the pandemic, health officials estimated that as many as half of all people in New York City would get the virus. Mayor Bill de Blasio said that is still possible, even if the lack of comprehensive, widespread examinations makes it hard to say for sure.

“We’re still dealing with the big unknown in the absence of the test. We don’t even 100 percent know when the first cases appeared in this city, because we didn’t test in February. We know it was February, but we do not know how many people got it back then.

De Blasio said that “in a perfect world” would test hundreds of thousands of people a day.

He said the city needs help from the federal government to reach this level of testing but is building test capacity and should reach 20,000 to 30,000 tests a day in the coming months.