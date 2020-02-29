[anticipation-builds-in-advance-of-american-debut-for-cruiserweight-rashid-kodzoev]

RINGSIDE 29/02/2020

Higher ranges of anticipation proceed to improve among the boxing local community as the American debut of Rashid Kodzoev (seven-, four KOs) immediately ways.

Following not too long ago signing with Uprising Promotions, the undefeated Russian cruiserweight expects to have his up coming bout announced in the coming weeks.

“We actually feel that Rashid Kodzoev is championship content,” said Ronson Frank, President of Rebellion Promotions.

“He has specifically the kind of way of thinking that we want in our fighters, and we expect him to have some form of components by the stop of the year. Rashid let us know from the commencing that he is completely ready to transfer as promptly as possible, and we are energized to showcase him as a lead to our advertising.”

Around the program of his professional occupation, Kodzoev has fought just a person opponent who did not have a successful document. He has victories about the likes of 21-bout winner Tamas Polster, then-unbeaten Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko and 16-fight victor Andrei Kniazev.

In just his fifth expert contest, he also turned the initially male to end Ukrainian Vitaliy Nevesiliy, needing much less than two rounds to receive the stoppage. Most just lately, he fought 14-bout veteran Juan Ezequiel Basualdo in Estosadok, disposing of the Argentinian in the very first frame.

Recognized as a boxer-puncher who has electrical power in both equally fingers, Kodzoev had an completed newbie marketing campaign in his indigenous Russia before turning to the expert ranks in 2016.

At this time, negotiations are underway for Kodzoev to make multiple starts off underneath the Uprising Promotions banner in the coming months.