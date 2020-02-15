[antonio-banderas-and-penelope-cruz-will-meet-in-&-#-39-official-competitiveness-&-#-39]

%MINIFYHTML485c3fc19cbd049a0ab6dff9877692d611%

WENN / Avalon

The actor of & # 39 Desperado & # 39 He formerly worked with the actress of & # 39 Vicky Cristina Barcelona & # 39 in & # 39 Soreness and Glory & # 39 , which served him get a nod to the greatest actor at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Antonio Banderas will meet up with with Penelope Cruz on the big screen following his Oscar nomination for his latest collaboration.

The Spanish duo has approached the comedy cast "Formal competitiveness", led by Argentine administrators Mariano Cohn and Gaston Duprat, following Banderas picked up a nod to the Very best Actor at the 2020 Oscars for his function in the Pedro Almodóvar drama"Soreness and glory".

Cruz, who received an Academy Award in 2008 for "Vicky Cristina Barcelona", will stand for the renowned filmmaker Lola Cuevas although partnering with the heart-breaking character of Antonio Felix Rivero to generate a movie for an impulsive billionaire.

"The Official Competition is 1 of the sharpest and best noticed comedies we have study and we are eager to see Mariano and Gastón deliver it to everyday living," claims Dave Bishop, CEO of Protagonist Images, the corporation driving the venture. Deadline. "Superstars Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas satisfy collectively with the exceptional Oscar Martinez, setting the phase for a truly specific cinematic instant. "

The "Formal Level of competition" will start filming in the native Spain of the stars at the end of February.