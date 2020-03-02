[antonio-banderas-joins-tom-holland-in-sony’s-uncharted-movie]

Antonio Banderas joins Tom Holland in Sony’s Uncharted motion picture

In accordance to Wide variety, Academy Award-nominated actor Antonio Banderas (The Mask of Zorro, Suffering and Glory) has formally signed on to star opposite Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in Sony Pictures’ long-in-development movie adaptation of the preferred video match Uncharted. The outlet also confirms that Zombieland and Venom director Ruben Fleischer has already shut the deal to helm the action-adventure film, replacing Travis Knight (Bumblebee).

In addition to Banderas, Grey’s Anatomy actress Sophia Ali and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Tati Gabrielle have also been cast for the Uncharted film which is set to begin filming in 4 weeks. Banderas, Ali and Gabrielle’s roles are at present staying stored underneath wraps.

Uncharted will be a prequel to the sport series, getting its basis from the sequence in Uncharted three: Drake’s Deception wherein the youthful thief Nathan Drake (Holland) very first encounters his partner Victor Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) and in essence, sets up the activities of the complete match franchise.

Even with previous drafts by the likes of Mark Boal (The Damage Locker, Zero Darkish 30), Oscar nominee David O. Russell, Health practitioner Unusual‘s Thomas Dean Donnelly and Joshua Oppenheimer, Protected Property‘s David Guggenheim, and Joe Carnahan, the new draft of the screenplay is penned by Rafe Judkins, Artwork Marcum, and Matt Holloway.

Centered on the action-adventure video clip game Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune from Naughty Doggy and Sony Interactive, the story follows a descendant of explorer Sir Francis Drake, a treasure hunter named Nate Drake who believes he has uncovered the whereabouts of El Dorado, the fabled South American golden metropolis, from a cursed golden statue. The lookup turns into competitive when a rival hunter joins the fray, then is escalated when creatures — actually mutated descendants of Spaniards and Nazis — start off attacking all those hoping to discover the treasure’s correct tricks.

Uncharted is an Arad/Atlas Amusement Output, with Charles Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner, and Ari Arad creating. The film will provide as the 1st feature made by PlayStation Productions.

Travis Knight turned the sixth director to depart the project in its 10 years-prolonged development cycle which started with Russell connected to direct followed by Neil Burger (Limitless), Seth Gordon (Baywatch), Shawn Levy (Totally free Guy) and Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane)

The movie will get there in theaters on March five, 2021.