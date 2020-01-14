Antonio Brown accuses Baby Mama of having stolen his Bentley: “Take your ass to jail !!”

NFL star Antonio Brown filmed a recent argument between him and his little mother and former girlfriend, Chelsie Kyriss, who he accused of trying to steal his Bentley.

He filmed the incident on his Instagram Live and told the Hollywood police that the car in question belonged to him and denied giving it away.

“I tell them this is my car,” Brown told the police. “This car is registered [for] Antonio Brown, do you want me to show you? You already know that.”

Chelsie was reportedly in residence to collect clothes and belongings for her three children after being evicted weeks ago.

“This bitch is broken. She doesn’t ride in Bentleys,” said Brown. “Look at her, it’s a damn lost cause. Look at her!” He continued, “Get the hell out of here. Get the police in that damn ass. Look at the little cop, you wish you could take my damn ass.”

We don’t know what happened to Brown, but his children were present during his anger. It doesn’t look good.