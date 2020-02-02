Antonio Rudiger scores twice when Chelsea take an entertaining tie with the lavish Leicester to continue Brendan Rodgers’ curse against the blues

Antonio Rudiger was the unlikely hero of Chelsea when the Blues made a 2-2 draw against Leicester on an entertaining affair with King Power.

The German central defender led the blues before Harvey Barnes and Ben Chilwell turned the game upside down.

Rüdiger was in doubles for Chelsea

But Rüdiger was on hand to give the guests another fantastic header and show his lavish strikers how to do it.

But while Chelsea missed chances in the first half, Leicester wasted two golden chances to win it.

A completely unmarked Jonny Evans headed wide and then a similarly unconquered Barnes missed from eight meters away.

The result opens the door to Leicester and Chelsea’s top 4 rivals. Manchester United and Wolves line up at Old Trafford tonight – LIVE on talkSPORT.

This also means that Brendan Rodgers has never beaten his previous employers in 14 attempts with eight draws and six losses.