Antuane King: CFD Fire Marshal convicted of federal bank violation

A fireman marshal at the Chicago Fire Department has been convicted of federal charges for depositing nearly $ 350,000 in violation of federal reporting requirements.

Antuane King, 49, was sentenced Wednesday on two points for structuring a currency transaction, the US law firm of northern Illinois said in a statement. Each count is punishable by up to five years in federal prison.

King, who continues to be licensed as a real estate agent in Illinois, made at least 30 deposits of less than $ 10,000 each in the Chicago Firefighters Credit Union and other financial institutions between March 2015 and February 2016.

He later combined all the money to buy three houses in Markham, Lynwood, and Homewood, prosecutors said.

Financial institutions must report deposits of more than $ 10,000 to the government.

Evasion of federal reporting requirements is called ‘structuring’, the crime for which the former US President of the House Dennis Hastert was sent to prison in 2016.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesman said the department was unaware of King’s conviction until they were called by a Sun-Times reporter.

From Thursday, King was still on CFD’s payroll as an employee of the Office of Fire Investigation, the spokesperson said.

“That will be the case until we review the conviction,” the spokesman said.

King joined the department in 1999 and according to the city administration receives a salary of $ 99,324 as a firefighter.

King, who was initially charged in 2018, could not be reached for comment.

He must be sentenced on 12 June.