Anubis releases video for new single Sirens

The Australian progrockers Anubis have released Sirens, the second single from their new album Homeless. You can watch the full video for the new song inspired by the 80s below.

“Huge toms, Crimson cascading guitars, a hugely angry Robert Molding chorus and a chance to play with some fusion-like guitar solos,” guitarist Douglas Skene tells Prog. “What’s not so crazy about this song? It definitely gives me a boost to listen to and the chorus melody is one of the strongest on the album.”

“It is almost the demonstration, the shaking to fight against the overwhelming feelings that life gives us,” adds vocalist Robert James Molding. “With a collective change in mentality, it’s not impossible for us to make positive changes to our lives. Or at least be on the good side of history if things all go wrong in the future.”

Anubis will release Homeless on March 10, a concept album that looks at the individual’s view of the world in 2020, from technological progress to poverty, populism and the environment.

