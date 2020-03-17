Anup Jalota in isolation at a hotel in Mumbai, shared a picture: “Afraid of medical care offered by BMC” – bollywood

Bhajan singer Anup Jalota has revealed that he is in isolation at a hotel in a suburban Andheri hotel in Mumbai after returning from London. It is in isolation as a preventative measure due to the coronavirus pandemic. Anup was in Europe for a concert and landed in Mumbai early on Tuesday.

Sharing a picture from the hotel, Anup wrote on her Facebook: “I am extremely delighted with the medical care that BMC offers for travelers 60 and older. They took me to the Mirage Hotel while I landed MUM from LDN, a team of doctors was sent for me. I appeal to every passenger who lands here to cooperate and help control the continued spread of # COVID19india. ”

A spokeswoman for the singer said Jalota had been in isolation for two days but had not yet passed the coronavirus test. “Anup ji did not go for the coronavirus test. It is okay. He has been isolated for two days because of the formalities, as he has just arrived from a European tour, including the UK and Germany,” his spokesman said in a statement.

Amid advice that people should avoid going out unless absolutely necessary, gyms, schools and colleges are not closed until March 31 in many parts of India. The release dates for several films have been delayed. Movies like Akshay Kumar Sooryavanshi and Parineeti Chopra Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar have been delayed indefinitely.

Most movies and TV shows have stopped filming. Shooting in Bombay from Ranhim Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Bombash has been canceled, Shahid Kapoor’s jersey, and Kartik Aayan and Kiara Advani star Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have also seen their shoots being delayed. State governments also advise offices to encourage work from home to avoid the further spread of coronaviruses.

Angrezi Medium, which was released last Friday, hit the epidemic hard. It recorded a small number at the box office (an estimated 6.78 rolls of ruffles in two days), despite boasting stellar games including Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dimple Kapadia. Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 has also hit the box office and has yet to cross the 100 crown mark. Director of the film Ahmed Khan said in a statement: “Shopping malls do not work, shops do not work, given the situation, cinema is the last thing people want to go. In such a scenario, the film earned from Rs 17.50 to Rs 18 crore (on the first day ) and it’s overwhelming. Even if we made Rs 7 to 8 crown, then that would be good too. It’s the biggest opening of the year so far. We expected a lot more, but you can’t fight omnipotence and nature. “

