Anurag Basu talks about his next Ludo release and the rise of Kangana Ranaut – Up News Info

Anurag Basu is a director who has proven himself with films such as Barfi and Life In A Metro… Although his latest release Jagga Jasoos may not have acted as expected, the filmmaker is still considered one of the best in the industry. Anurag Basu is preparing for his next Ludo release, starring Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Fatima Sana Sheikh. In an exclusive conversation with Suman Sharma, Anurag spoke about Ludo, his discovery Kangana Ranaut and everything related to cinema.

Tell us about Ludo?

“The filming of the film is over and will be released in April. Ludo has a very interesting concept and it came to me 3-4 years ago. It’s a crazy and fun ride. It’s a ride like Ludo. There are 4 stories 4 gotiyan hain apko pata nahi ki kon kisko kab kaategi Everyone is very connected We have a great time, have a dark mood, romance and crime All tars have done an excellent job, whether it is Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek or Aditya Aditya Roy Kapoor is a big surprise, he really surprised the whole unit, Abhishek Bachchan is back with a bang.â €

Did you have to launch Kangana Ranaut in Imali?

Yes, Rajkummar Rao and Kangana. But then he went to work in Manikarnika and Judgmental Hai Kya … So I started Ludo.

Are you proud to launch Kangana Ranaut in Gangster (2006), which is now a superstar?

I never thought Kangana would be that big. She learns very quickly. She wants to learn, so there has always been hunger since her first film. She is a very ambitious girl and knows where she is going. It is very difficult for an actress to make a dent in this industry. And especially for a stranger. She only did it. I have hardly given him two films, iske baad uski apni journey hai.

Which actors do you think have the greatest potential in the current generation?

Ranbir Kapoor Ranveer Singh always surprises you. I love Rajkummar Rao with whom I have worked in Ludo. I love Ayushmann Khurrana. I think the 70s era is back. We directors samay ke easter Amol Palekar bhi tha, Vinod Mehra bhi tha, Amitabh Bachchan bhi tha, Rajesh Khana aur Vinod Khanna bhi tha. Alag kism ke log the. After centuries we have so many varieties, all kinds of actors. The cinema has changed. New directors, new cinema. I think this change has been delayed for 6-7 years.

What do you like to do separately from films?

Cooking, painting and traveling.