Nowadays, Bollywood celebrities are quite active on social media and give their opinions on various issues. The same person is Anurag Kashyap, who never stops to show his courage and take the troll. Recently we saw an incident when he took a troll who suspected him of being drugged and tagged him in Mumbai police.

Recently, Anurag performed a live session for the YouTube channel, naming our stupid responses. A user finally sliced ​​a 5 second clip from the interview and posted it on Twitter. In the video, one can see the filmmaker rolling the paper. He tagged both the official handle of Anurag and the Mumbai police and called for Anurag’s action to be taken as he suspected drugs.

Anurag Kashyap hit back at the troll, who tagged the Mumbai Police, accusing the director of rolling a joint!

A person tagged Mumbai Police and wrote, “Hi @MumbaiPolice, please do you look it up?

Here @ anuragkashyap72

Joining Joint which is illegal in India. “

Without shocking the video, Anurag Kashyap responded to the troll and asked Mumbai police to investigate. He wrote, “Yes please once @ MubaiPolis pay attention to this. Make it clear once and for all that I roll the tobacco and do thorough research for the satisfaction of devotees and trolls.”

Yes please take a look at @ Mumbai Palace once. Make it clear once and for all that I roll tobacco, and please do a thorough research to the satisfaction of devotees and trolls. https://t.co/ZHv3CwpVBG

– Anurag Kashyap (@ Anurag Kashyap) 1) April, 2

Now let’s see how the Mumbai Police responds to this!

