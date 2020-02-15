[anvil’s-legal-at-final:-the-most-anvil-file-since-the-very-last-anvil-history]

Most likely no a single has ever accused Canadian chuggernauts Anvil of currently being clever.

But you gotta hand it to them with the title of this a single: not only is marijuana finally lawful in their beloved homeland (it sorta by now was, but still…), it’s also their eighteenth album, which means you can legally have intercourse with it in the US.

In any other case, you know, Anvil is Anvil, and this is their most Anvil document because the very last Anvil file.

It’s obtained tongue-in-cheek shit (title monitor, sad/funny weed tale Nabbed In Nebraska), and seriously, really metallic shit (Chemtrails, Meals For The Vulture), all of it buoyed by frontman Lips’ relentless bellow and supernatural shred.

There are no ballads, no synthesisers, and you never find out a factor. Superior function all spherical.