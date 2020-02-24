Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s scheduled assembly with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong will come next affirmation that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad experienced resigned from his write-up before nowadays.― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has arrived at Istana Negara for a scheduled conference with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Anwar was viewed moving into the Gate 2 of the palace at two.32pm.

Anwar’s scheduled meeting with the nation’s ruler will come next affirmation that Primary Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad experienced resigned from his article previously these days.

Much more TO Occur