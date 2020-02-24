Loading…
Monday, 24 Feb 2020 02: 51 PM MYT
BY DANIAL DZULKIFLY
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has arrived at Istana Negara for a scheduled conference with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.
Anwar was viewed moving into the Gate 2 of the palace at two.32pm.
Anwar’s scheduled meeting with the nation’s ruler will come next affirmation that Primary Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad experienced resigned from his article previously these days.
Much more TO Occur