[anwar-expresses-regret-more-than-assault-on-tian-chua]

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim leaving PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya March 1, 2020. — Image by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed regret in excess of the chaotic incident which occurred at the PKR headquarters this afternoon, in which PKR vice-president Tian Chua was attacked by a team of get together supporters.

“I am upset to hear that some supporters missing their interesting that they could attack someone…

“If they are actually our hardcore supporters they must be disciplined. Do not insult or slander other people as these acts are opposite to our ethical concepts,” he stated when achieved for the duration of a religious function at his home tonight.

Anwar claimed the supporters have no correct to act such however some occasion leaders could have unique views.

Anwar added that he had no option but to go away the matter to the authorities and the party’s disciplinary board to choose even more action.

PKR’s Tian Chua heckled and jostled by PKR supporters in front of occasion headquarters in Petaling Jaya March 1, 2020. — Image by Miera Zulyana

Previously right now, a commotion broke out when Tian Chua was attacked by a group of occasion supporters who threw plastic bottles and shouted pengkhianat (traitor) and anjing (canine) at him as he was having into his automobile.

Abusive words and phrases had been also directed at previous PKR Youth (AMK) deputy main Dr Afif Bahardin. — Bernama