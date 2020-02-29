PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur February 29, 2020. — Image by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has satisfied with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to existing Pakatan Harapan’s statement letter of changing its stance to nominate Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as primary minister as a substitute.

The Port Dickson MP had previously departed from Eastin Lodge in Petaling Jaya for the palace around 1.30pm.

“I’m going to the palace to existing a letter of assertion of Pakatan Harapan shifting its stance to nominate Tun in its place of me.

“I am touched on the guidance that I gained but when all over again I chose to prioritise the nation higher than individual agenda,” he advised reporters at the resort earlier.

Anwar who stopped briefly to acknowledge the media existing did not speak more as he entered the palace floor all over one.30pm.

He remaining about 10 minutes afterwards soon after submitting the letter without talking to the media.

About midday, Pakatan Harapan leaders from each DAP and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) also achieved with the Agong right after they had been summoned by His Majesty currently.

The purpose of the summoning by His Majesty is considered to be to seek the political leaders’ nominations of MPs to be the up coming prime minister.

This early morning, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was the to start with chief spotted arriving at 10.04am.

Muhyiddin was accompanied by a large entourage comprising leaders from other political get-togethers this sort of as Umno, PAS and rogue ex-PKR faction led by Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Azmin was the 2nd to enter the palace, followed by Umno secretary-common Tan Sri Annuar Musa and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

Also part of Muhyiddin’s convoy was Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PAS secretary-typical Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan.

Muhyiddin, who is in the spotlight in the race to be the up coming prime minister, is presently supported by a faction of Bersatu, Azmin’s faction, PAS, Umno, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS), MCA and MIC.

Before at his property, Muhyiddin informed reporters he was bringing the voice of “Perikatan Nasional” to the Agong and the new coalition’s intention is to help save the country from the current political disaster.

However this early morning Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad stated he has the quantities to be the next primary minister of Malaysia, after assembly with Pakatan Harapan.