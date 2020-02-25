[anwar,-muhyiddin-and-zahid-seen-coming-into-pmo-for-fulfill-with-dr-m]

A car ferrying Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrives at Mines Wellness Town February 25, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 25 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is the hottest to be noticed coming into the Key Minister’s Office (PMO) below, considered to be for a assembly with interim primary minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Previously, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was also noticed arriving at PMO he was noticed previously at Dr Mahathir’s residence at Mines Wellness Metropolis.

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail was also at the Primary Minister’s Place of work accompanied by her daughter PKR MP Nurul Izzah Anwar.

She arrived at 10.30am in her own car or truck, a Toyota Vellfire, and is believed to be here to take away her belongings from her business office.

About 20 minutes afterwards, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was observed coming into the Primary Minister’s Office environment.

