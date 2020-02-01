Anwar: PKR will continue to support Warisan Malaysia

File photo of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Sime Darby Convention Center in Kuala Lumpur January 8, 2020. – Picture by Hari Anggara

TAWAU, February 1 – PKR will continue to support Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) and work together to develop Sabah, said PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said existing cooperation between the two parties should be optimized to ensure that development in the state can be carried out more effectively.

“Strong cooperation between the heads of government brings benefits to the Sabah people,” he said today at a Chinese New Year open house for the constituency in Tawau.

Anwar said the government, under Warisan President Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, is working hard to promote development and attract more tourists to Sabah.

He said a leader should focus on creating economy for people.

He said people shouldn’t get involved in racial polemics that were deliberately created to cause racial discord.

People on the peninsula should learn from Sabah about the close relationship between people of different races, he added. – Bernama