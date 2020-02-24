[anwar-‘satisfied’-soon-after-meeting-with-dr-m,-states-pm-agrees-to-proceed-reform-agenda]

PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim comes at the PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya, February 23, 2020. — Photograph by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Feb 24 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim mentioned he is pleased with the final result of his “very good” assembly with the prime minister this early morning, introducing the latter had indicated that he would not bow down to all those making an attempt to wrestle ability away from Pakatan Harapan.

When asked if the subject of a new federal government was mentioned, Anwar held mum, and later on unveiled that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad did agree to the concepts of the reform agenda during the meet up with at the latter’s home in Seri Kembangan.

“It is adequate for me to only disclose at this place that (it was) a excellent meeting I was moved by his perspective and position toward the variations that require to be done.

“I am pleased with his posture that concepts should be prioritised and the reform agenda must be continued.

“We really should not bow down to the hordes of people who want to wrestle electrical power without having advocating the reform agenda,” he stated.

Anwar did not expose what else was talked over with Dr Mahathir, but confident that an announcement would be created after he chairs PKR’s Central Leadership Council assembly which is at this time ongoing.

This arrives right after Anwar, along with PKR Advisory Council chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah, DAP Secretary-Common Lim Guan Eng and Amanah party President Mohamad Sabu all achieved with Dr Mahathir adhering to speculation of a main governing administration and coalition reshuffle.

The quartet were being previously sighted arriving at the Key Minister’s Business in Putrajaya and leaving shortly right after when it was learnt that Dr Mahathir was not there.

This is in the wake of political uncertainty gripping the country pursuing a spate of sudden and unexpected emergency meetings by several political parties yesterday, all explained to be section of a program to type a new coalition federal government, successfully ending the existence of ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Different meetings by Dr Mahathir’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), Umno, PAS, Gabungan Parti Sarawak Parti Warisan Sabah and the PKR faction aligned to Datuk Seri Azmin Ali took area yesterday, with the working day concluding at the Sheraton Resort in Petaling Jaya where most of the leaders from the a variety of parties attended a private dinner.

Leaders from these functions ended up also granted an audience with the Yang DiPertuan Agong yesterday, presumably to find his consent about the formation of a new authorities coalition.

Inspite of all the rumours, no politician has appear out to deny the doable rehash of the government’s coalition.

It was instructed that the new coalition experienced appear following a heated PH presidential council meeting on Friday, the place Key Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s PPBM threatened to quit the coalition if coalition colleagues continued to thrust for the changeover of ability to Anwar faster somewhat than later.