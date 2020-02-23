[anwar-to-meet-agong-tomorrow,-but-aide-suggests-scheduled-‘long-time-ago’]

Media staff waiting outside the house Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s residence in Segambut February 23, 2020. — Image by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled for an viewers with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow to offer normal updates on politics, the PKR president’s aide confirmed these days amid speculation of political manoeuvres for federal ability.

Anwar’s political secretary, Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, also stated the conference was “scheduled a lengthy time ago”.

“No, just standard updates. Like I outlined it was scheduled a whilst back,” he explained to Malay Mail when contacted to verify the audience.

When requested if Anwar will be meeting the Agong by yourself, Farhash mentioned that was what had been prepared.

Reporters have been waiting around outside Anwar’s residence in Kuala Lumpur since this evening.

Before now, the presidents of Bersatu, Umno, PAS, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, and Parti Warisan Sabah experienced an unannounced viewers with the Agong.