[anwar-to-meet-dr-m-following-rumours-of-try-to-form-backdoor-govt]

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad are pictured for the duration of PKR’s retreat at the Lexis Hibiscus resort in Port Dickson July 19, 2019. — Image by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to meet up with Primary Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad this early morning, as rumours of a new federal government emerged yesterday.

On line news portal Malaysiakini quoted an anonymous PKR chief expressing that the assembly is to acquire place at the Primary Minister’s Office (PMO) in Putrajaya at nine.30am.

“Anwar will meet Mahathir at Prime Minister’s Business in Putrajaya by nine.30am,” the bash leader reported.

The resource, on the other hand, did not expose the matter of dialogue involving the two leaders.

After a working day of unanticipated conferences among the the parties implicated in the plot for a new federal government yesterday, speculation was rife that a substitute for the Pakatan Harapan) (PH) authorities would be declared past night.

Having said that, an aide to the primary minister explained none would be manufactured, and Dr Mahathir did not exhibit up at the Sheraton Resort in Petaling Jaya, where Opposition users and those people aligned to PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali ended up collected, purportedly for a evening meal among MPs.

At noon right now, Anwar is scheduled for an audience with the Yang diPertuan Agong, who previously met yesterday with the leaders of 6 political functions that are considered will variety this new and nevertheless-unnamed coalition.

Anwar’s political secretary, Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, told Malay Mail last evening that the assembly had been scheduled prior to yesterday’s developments and was intended to update the Agong on political developments.

Even so, the PKR president will possible be compelled to handle occasions yesterday that he categorised as a “betrayal”.

Even though Anwar described the betrayal as finish past evening, it is nonetheless unclear if the get-togethers in the purported plot have the numbers to change PH.