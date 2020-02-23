[anwar:-treachery-is-afoot]

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated he considers himself to have been betrayed now. — Photograph by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reported he considers himself to have been betrayed right now.

In a Facebook Dwell broadcast, Anwar reported that whilst no official announcement will be built tonight, he was informed that the treachery was full.

“We ended up stunned nowadays by developments that, to me, were being a betrayal for the reason that guarantees ended up produced,” he stated.

The PKR president also joked with attendees of the prayer session at his household that while he could not be the country’s eighth prime minister, he could continue to be its ninth.

Speculation erupted now that Bersatu, Umno, PAS, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and Parti Warisan Sabah will sort a new coalition authorities with the PKR faction aligned with Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

The presidents of all five get-togethers as nicely as Azmin have been also granted an viewers with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong this night.

However, an aide to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad told the press that the primary minister is not scheduled to make any announcement tonight.

On Friday, Pakatan Harapan convened an increasingly exceptional assembly of its presidential council that was intended to repair a date for Dr Mahathir’s departure as the prime minister.

Nevertheless, the function ended in a stalemate soon after Dr Mahathir’s party threatened to withdraw from the coalition except he is authorized to pick when he will relinquish the place.