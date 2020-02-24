[anwar,-wan-azizah-and-guan-eng-depart-putra-perdana-with-no-meeting-dr-m]

Anwar was scheduled to meet up with Dr Mahathir at his office at Putra Perdana at 9: 30am nowadays. — Photograph by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 24 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim have left the Putra Perdana Complex with no meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Earlier, Deputy Key Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu had arrived at the advanced also for a meeting with Dr Mahathir.

The federal ministers experienced arrived at the complicated to go to a countrywide enhancement conference that is meant to be chaired by Dr Mahathir, scheduled to start at 11am.

Having said that, Dr Mahathir was reportedly not existing at Putra Perdana.

Anwar was seen getting into the Putra Perdana Compex at nine: 26am.

The Port Dickson MP remaining the intricate, together with the other federal ministers at 10: 25am.

All events left Putra Perdana to head over to Dr Mahathir’s home at Seri Kembangan.