Anxiety can be more harmful than corona virus, says the Prime Minister of Singapore after running on world stores

A man and child wear protective masks and look at empty shelves of canned food and instant noodles as people stock up on food after Singapore raised the alert level for coronavirus outbreaks to orange in a supermarket in Singapore on February 8, 2020 , – Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, February 8 – Anxiety can do more harm than the spreading corona virus, Singapore’s Prime Minister said today, a day after the city-state raised its alarm, and asked residents to clear supermarket shelves with rice, noodles, and toilet paper ,

Singapore has increased its response to “orange” – just like the 2003 severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak and 2009 H1N1 influenza, which indicates that the virus is serious and easy to exchange between people.

“There is no need to panic. We do not lock the city and do not lock everyone in to stay at home, ”said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

“We have plenty of supplies, so we don’t have to stock up on instant noodles, canned goods or toilet paper like yesterday.”

The city-state has 33 coronavirus infections, some of which are unrelated to trips to China, where more than 700 people died from the virus.

If cases continued to increase and mortality rates remained low, the government could encourage those with mild symptoms to rest at home rather than go to the hospital, which would allow healthcare workers to focus on the most vulnerable patients, said Lee.

As the epidemic started in Wuhan, China, it quickly spread to other countries and triggered more precautionary measures.

French health officials announced today that five British nationals, including a child, were diagnosed with coronavirus in France after staying in the same ski chalet with a person living in Singapore.

Britain has included the city-state in a list of countries from which returning symptomatic travelers should isolate themselves, while Kuwait has asked its citizens not to travel to Singapore.

A second evacuation flight with Singaporeans and family members from Wuhan should arrive tomorrow.

The Pentagon downsized its delegation traveling to the Singapore air show and US defense companies Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Co said they would not participate. – Reuters