Anxiety growing in N.L. about 75 percent of COVID-19 funeral homes

On a vacation in mid-March, Craig Dyer took some time to pay his funeral at the cousin’s home. She stopped by the Caul Funeral Home in St. John with some fellow Canada Post partners to support their friends.

Now nearly three weeks later, the March 16 service was linked to what state officials considered a “Caul group” after a funeral attendant at the home. on March 15 and 17 tested positive for COVID-19.

Calls from health officials linked 143 people to the funeral home on Friday, about 75 percent of the state total. Among them are health officials and mailers.

A 78-year-old senior police officer became the first person killed by COVID-19 in the state last Sunday. It was linked to the funeral home, and at his death was announced Monday, the chief health officer had ordered the state to ban all funerals and stands.

“It was scary,” Dyer said this week. Seven of his co-workers have since been diagnosed with the condition, though he has no symptoms. “These are your friends. These are the people you’ve worked with for 10, 15, 25 years …. Now it’s personal.”

Mail was removed all over St. Louis. John and Mount Pearl for a week were among the first Canada Post people to benefit after the funeral. The state has asked all participants in the Caul program from March 15-17 to exclude themselves until April 1.

Dyer said the news was sent to the office in shock. “Fear and anxiety will start,” he said. “Did I contact him? Am I close to them? Did he touch this box?”

He said the incident had caused a great deal of confusion among workers and their employers, as people questioned how clean the workplace was.

Dr. Catherine Donovan, associate professor of public health at Memorial University of Newfoundland, has worked on a number of clinical investigations aimed at controlling the spread of the disease.

It is said that large groups and the behavior of those within them are the cause of the disease. Donovan said “with something like a funeral or a wedding. They are very fun, so there are a lot of intimate people who happen to be around,” Donovan said.

He said that the fear, wonder and surprise of those patients was the answer, especially when people watched someone accuse, he said. But he noted that the first person in the group to know is not always competent – only the first to come with symptoms.

Donovan made it clear that many of those diagnosed with public health screening for the disease were working. “Finding these numbers and finding the right people in the group is great by looking at public health,” because it gave us a chance to try and control it. “

Reverend Paul Lundrigan has been in isolation until this week after administering a March 16 service at Caul’s.

On the day of his funeral, Lundrigan said staff and guests agreed and were aware of the risks associated with COVID-19, even though the state had yet to issue a statement or issue a decision. self-exclusion after traveling or restricting gatherings.

Lundrigan saw about 50 attendees give it to all parts of the church. He saw signs warning of the risks of the condition and that staff warned guests about the hygiene of their hands and never fell apart.

But despite the optimism, Lundrigan noted that physical touch is a topic that is difficult to shake off in situations like that. When he arrived for a meeting with the deceased’s family, the detective shook hands, catching himself when Lundrigan refused to take any precautions.

“Even if you’re trying to investigate, it’s easy to be a little guilty,” Lundrigan said.

“Will place your hand on the table where someone, in fact, just puts his hand or puts their hands on the knees, in front of the casket. You (put) your hand there, then wipe a tear with that same hand, and there you go.It is in your system.

The day after the funeral was a protest for Mike Meaney. He made headlines on the rapid spread of COVID-19 around the world, but he was swept home when a member of his family came down with the virus after attending a funeral. on March 16.

“It just shows you how people can get out of the infection when they’re in the room,” he said of his Conception Bay South home.

Meaney said other relatives were diagnosed with positive effects after the funeral, so when a family member immediately starts to experience symptoms, they call the public immediately. .

His family had been keeping the house clean, but he said there was still stress, especially for his elderly father who lived with him. A handful of Meaney’s family members have since been diagnosed with the condition, and he will be re-examined this week after he began experiencing symptoms.

Meaney said if one were to come out of the group, it would be people starting to plan for serious illness.

“I believe a lot of people in Newfoundland have little connection to other people who are in trouble and are like, ‘Wow, no matter what happened to them,'” he said.

